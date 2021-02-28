Menu
Melanie Jean Hall
1970 - 2021
BORN
1970
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory - Timberlake Road Chapel - Lynchburg
21914 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA
Melanie Jean Hall

August 13, 1970 - February 19, 2021

Melanie Jean Hall of Lynchburg, age 50, passed away on February 19, 2021, at home after a long battle with brain cancer.

Melanie was born on August 13, 1970, in Lynchburg, the daughter of Joan Burnham Williams (Lyn) and Charles A. Burnham Jr., and mother to Andreana Rose Dunning, all of Lynchburg who survive her. She also leaves a sister, Katherine Thomas (Ed) of Lynchburg; a brother, Gregory Frye (Theresa) of Kent, Wash.; an aunt, Patricia Dalton (James) Lynchburg; aunt, Cindy Johnson of Heath Mass.; uncle, Raymond Burnham of Northfield, Mass., many nieces, nephews, cousins; two special friends, Glenn Hawks and Sherman McKenna; and her dog, Hank, her faithful companion who brought her much pleasure.

Melanie graduated from Holy Cross High School and was a lover of horses and dogs. She owned several horses and participated in barrel racing events. She loved flower and vegetable gardening.

Throughtout her cancer diagnosis, surgeries, radiation, chemotherapy, and many doctors visits both here and in Charlottesville, Melanie maintained a positive and hopeful attitude.

The family would like to thank Dr. Margaret Hobson of Community Access Network, Dr. Emily Jenkins and the staff at the Alan B. Pearson Cancer Center for their care and kindness to Melanie during this illness.

Per Melanie's wishes, there will be no memorial events but she asks that you have a drink and think of her.

Diuguid Waterlick Chaepl, 237-277, is serving the family. To send on-line condolences, please go to www.diuguidfuneralservice.com.

Diuguid Waterlick Chapel

21914 Timberlake Rd.

Published by The News & Advance on Feb. 28, 2021.
May you rest in peace
Lynn and Blake Isley
March 4, 2021
With lots of love and prayers as you wish Melanie "Cheers" to you.
Billiejo Cox
March 1, 2021
Sorry to see her go so soon, we were teenage friends, I will think of her with drink.
Woody
March 1, 2021
