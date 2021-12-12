Menu
Melba Taylor Blanks
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service - Altavista
809 Main Street
Altavista, VA
Melba Taylor Blanks

February 22, 1940 - December 10, 2021

Melba Taylor Blanks, 81, formerly of Altavista died on Friday, December 10, 2021 at Sovah Health-Danville. She was the wife of the late Bobby Lee Blanks for 57 years.

She was born February 22, 1940 in Gladys, a daughter of the late Hubert Granville Taylor and Anna Dunn Taylor. She was a member of Lambs United Methodist Church and a retired employee of Klopman Mills.

She is survived by one son, Mark Blanks and his wife, Donna of Lynch Station; one daughter, Tara Norton and her husband, Bruce of Spencer, Tenn.; one brother, Dwight Taylor of Mount Sterling, Ky.; four grandchildren, Daniel Blanks and his wife, Haley, Colin Blanks, Josie Wornstaff and Myles Norton; and one great-grandchild, Arya Marie Haynes.

She was preceded in death by one brother, Albert Taylor; and one sister, Aurelia Moore.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., on Monday, December 13, 2021 at Finch & Finch Chapel, Altavista by the Rev. Yusang Chung with interment to follow in Altavista Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 7 until 8:30 p.m., on Sunday at Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista.

The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider the Alzheimer's Association, 355 Rio Road West, Suite 102, Central & Western Virginia Chapter, Charlottesville, VA, 22901 or Lambs United Methodist Church, 2591 Lambs Church Road, Altavista, VA 24517.

Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.

Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service

809 Main Street, Altavista, VA 24517

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Visitation
7:00p.m. - 8:30p.m.
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service - Altavista
809 Main Street P.O. Box 85, Altavista, VA
Dec
13
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service - Altavista
809 Main Street P.O. Box 85, Altavista, VA
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.