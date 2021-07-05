Menu
Melvin E. Carwile Sr.
Melvin E. "Gene" Carwile, 80, of Lancaster, Pa., passed away on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at home. He was the husband of Bettie Wingfield Carwile with whom he celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary on June 30, 2021.

Gene was born in Lynchburg, Virginia, son of the late Ludwell A. and Bettie E. Vier Carwile. He served as an elder and deacon in the Presbyterian Church and was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. Gene was a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving during the Vietnam Conflict. Gene was a man of faith and family. His Godly heritage is imprinted on his children and grandchildren.

Surviving in addition to his wife, his children, Rhonda C. (Scott W.) Forbes, of Lititz, Pa., Melinda G. (Jason J.) Baker, of Leola, Pa., and Mel E. (Abbie J.) Carwile Jr., of Lititz, Pa.; 12 grandchildren, Victoria (Jack), Rebecca; Nathan, Jonathan, Christina, Sarah, Lydia, Kaylie, Brenton, Malani, Austin, and Graham; one great-grandson, Robert Edward; and one sister, Betty K. (Warren) Miller of Lynchburg, Va.

The funeral service will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2151 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601, on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Tucker York, officiating. Interment will be held in the church cemetery with Full Military Honors. Friends may call at the church from 10 until 11 a.m. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Calvary Homes Benevolent Fund, 502 Elizabeth Dr., Lancaster, PA 17601, or Westminster Presbyterian Church. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Jul. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Westminster Presbyterian Church
2151 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA
Jul
6
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Westminster Presbyterian Church
2151 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA
I am so sorry to read of Gene passing away . My deepest sympathy to all the family.
Evelyn Duncan Saunders
July 10, 2021
Gene was one of the finest men I ever knew. He was a Godly man, husband and father. I know Stick was there welcoming him to his heavenly home. God bless all of the family with the peace only Jesus can give. Our love and prayers are with you. Lois and family.
Lois thomas
Friend
July 5, 2021
Deepest sympathy Bettie to you and family. Always enjoyed times together at Quaker Memorial and I know you will miss Melvin. He was always so friendly and kind. May God continue to hold you in the palm of His hands.
Sara Curtis
Friend
July 5, 2021
