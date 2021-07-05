Melvin E. Carwile Sr.
Melvin E. "Gene" Carwile, 80, of Lancaster, Pa., passed away on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at home. He was the husband of Bettie Wingfield Carwile with whom he celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary on June 30, 2021.
Gene was born in Lynchburg, Virginia, son of the late Ludwell A. and Bettie E. Vier Carwile. He served as an elder and deacon in the Presbyterian Church and was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. Gene was a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving during the Vietnam Conflict. Gene was a man of faith and family. His Godly heritage is imprinted on his children and grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his wife, his children, Rhonda C. (Scott W.) Forbes, of Lititz, Pa., Melinda G. (Jason J.) Baker, of Leola, Pa., and Mel E. (Abbie J.) Carwile Jr., of Lititz, Pa.; 12 grandchildren, Victoria (Jack), Rebecca; Nathan, Jonathan, Christina, Sarah, Lydia, Kaylie, Brenton, Malani, Austin, and Graham; one great-grandson, Robert Edward; and one sister, Betty K. (Warren) Miller of Lynchburg, Va.
The funeral service will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2151 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601, on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Tucker York, officiating. Interment will be held in the church cemetery with Full Military Honors. Friends may call at the church from 10 until 11 a.m. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Calvary Homes Benevolent Fund, 502 Elizabeth Dr., Lancaster, PA 17601, or Westminster Presbyterian Church. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
.
Published by The News & Advance on Jul. 5, 2021.