Melvin Vincent Cunningham
February 25, 1944 - December 13, 2020
Mr. Melvin Vincent Cunningham (known as "Vince"), age 76 of Nathalie, passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020 in Roanoke. He was the son of the late Melvin and Juanita Calloway Cunningham.
He is survived by his wife, Rosa Leyvonia Gilbert Cunningham; two sons, Charles Vincent and Dereck Thomas Cunningham; one daughter, Ethel Maria Cunningham; one sister, Juanita Elizabeth Gray; one brother, Phillip Murray Cunningham (Jean); three grandchildren, Haley Marie Pierre, Giovanni Dominic and Olivia Rose Cunningham; a special friend and devoted caregiver, Ruedeanie Barbour; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery in Altavista. Public viewing will begin on Friday, December 18, 2020 from 12 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com
.
Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service
304 Lusardi Drive, Brookneal, Virginia 24528
Published by The News & Advance from Dec. 15 to Dec. 18, 2020.