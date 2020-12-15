Menu
Melvin Vincent Cunningham
1944 - 2020
BORN
1944
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Brookneal
304 Lusardi Drive
Brookneal, VA
Melvin Vincent Cunningham

February 25, 1944 - December 13, 2020

Mr. Melvin Vincent Cunningham (known as "Vince"), age 76 of Nathalie, passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020 in Roanoke. He was the son of the late Melvin and Juanita Calloway Cunningham.

He is survived by his wife, Rosa Leyvonia Gilbert Cunningham; two sons, Charles Vincent and Dereck Thomas Cunningham; one daughter, Ethel Maria Cunningham; one sister, Juanita Elizabeth Gray; one brother, Phillip Murray Cunningham (Jean); three grandchildren, Haley Marie Pierre, Giovanni Dominic and Olivia Rose Cunningham; a special friend and devoted caregiver, Ruedeanie Barbour; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery in Altavista. Public viewing will begin on Friday, December 18, 2020 from 12 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com.

Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service

304 Lusardi Drive, Brookneal, Virginia 24528
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Brookneal
304 Lusardi Drive P. O. Box 299, Brookneal, VA
Dec
19
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery
Altavista, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Brookneal
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry to hear the news of Vince. May God be with the family. I will remember you all in my prayers.
Cynthia Payne Zenj-Ra
December 18, 2020
I was so sorry to hear about us losing my cousin Vincent and I pray for God to comfort you all and give you strength throughout the days ahead, God is willing and he is able!! Remember the promise that Jesus has made to us that it won't be long when we will be reunited with our loved ones, i pray this thru Jesus Christ name Amen!!
Bernice Clark
December 17, 2020
