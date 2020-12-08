I was saddened to hear of Melvin's passing when I received the phone call from my cousin, Steve Fleeman. I remember visiting Melvin's home during the summer as a youngster. I would be in the company of his brother, my Uncle Garnet and Aunt Nancy. They would visit with Melvin when they were in the area visiting their parents in Giles County. Many years later I would visit Melvin at his home in Radford, he always welcomed me with open arms. It was a real joy to sit and talk with him, it helped me to recall my childhood growing up in Poplar Hill and having family come in to visit during the summer. He would always have a story about his brothers, which delighted me as I was very close to my Uncle Garnet. My condolences to all of his family. I will lift all of you up in my prayers.

Joe Woodyard Friend December 6, 2020