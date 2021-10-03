Melvin Lewis Hamilton
Melvin Lewis Hamilton, 68, of Brookneal, passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at his residence. He was the husband of Libby Powell Hamilton.
Born May 17, 1953 in Lynchburg, he was the son of Betty Hamilton Branham and the late Kager Johns and was also preceded in death by six uncles and one aunt. Melvin worked as a farmer and was also did lawn mower repair. He was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Mission.
In addition to his wife and mother, Melvin is survived by his son, Melvin Lewis Smith; three step-daughters, Amanda Guthrie, Rhonda Womack, and Wanda Womack; five brothers, Robert Branham, Larry Branham, Colonel Branham, Kager Johns, and Ricky Johns; four sisters, Elizabeth Hockenberry, Rosa Verdinella, Karen Shores, and Esther Johns; three grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Whitten Monelison Chapel with The Rev. Brian Hart and The Rev. Cynthia Branham officiating. Interment will follow at St. Paul's Episcopal Cemetery.
The family will receive friends, at the funeral home, for one hour prior to the service, beginning at 12 p.m. (Noon) and other times at Libby Dale's home and 125 Winesap Road.
Whitten Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Monelison Chapel is serving the family.
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 3, 2021.