Melvin Paige Sr.
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Melvin Paige Sr.

Melvin Paige Sr. passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, he was born May 20, 1941. He was the son of the late John Watson Paige and Rosa Garland Paige. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Randall Paige, Willie B. Paige, Frank Paige and his sister, Jaqueline Hunter.

Melvin was retired from the Lynchburg Foundry in 1998 after 38 years of service.

Melvin has survived by his devoted wife of 56 years, Julia "Snooky" Paige; children, sons, Melvin Jr. and Kevin and daughters, Michelle and Stephanie; brothers, John Paige Jr., Hunter Paige, Charley Paige Sr. (Phyllis); sisters, Celestine Harvey, Virginia Thomas (Harold Sr.), Mary Paige, Clara Withers (Gregory); grandchildren, Ryan, Brianna, Hannah, Jackson, Joushua, Eliana, Kendra, Kyndal, Koulson, Karmen and great-grandchildren, Hunter, Kali and James.

A funeral service ewill be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Tharp Funeral Home, chapel with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment to follow at Presbyterian Cemetery.

Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To Julia and the family so sorry to hear about your loss, praying for you
Shirley Turner
December 28, 2021
Rev. Charles and Judy Nunes
December 27, 2021
My Deepest Sympathy to the Paige Family
linwood L harris
Friend
December 27, 2021
My deepest sympathy to you Julia and the rest of the page family
Barbara Tanner
December 26, 2021
Julia, My condolences in the loss of your husband! Trusting the love of God and the love and support of family and friends surrounds and strengthens you! Love, Your Classmate! Cynthia DHS Class of 1964
Cynthia Coles
December 26, 2021
