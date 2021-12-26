Melvin Paige Sr.
Melvin Paige Sr. passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, he was born May 20, 1941. He was the son of the late John Watson Paige and Rosa Garland Paige. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Randall Paige, Willie B. Paige, Frank Paige and his sister, Jaqueline Hunter.
Melvin was retired from the Lynchburg Foundry in 1998 after 38 years of service.
Melvin has survived by his devoted wife of 56 years, Julia "Snooky" Paige; children, sons, Melvin Jr. and Kevin and daughters, Michelle and Stephanie; brothers, John Paige Jr., Hunter Paige, Charley Paige Sr. (Phyllis); sisters, Celestine Harvey, Virginia Thomas (Harold Sr.), Mary Paige, Clara Withers (Gregory); grandchildren, Ryan, Brianna, Hannah, Jackson, Joushua, Eliana, Kendra, Kyndal, Koulson, Karmen and great-grandchildren, Hunter, Kali and James.
A funeral service ewill be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Tharp Funeral Home, chapel with visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment to follow at Presbyterian Cemetery.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 26, 2021.