Merian Joan "Jo" Lambka
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford
1140 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike
Bedford, VA
Merian Joan "Jo" Lambka

May 30, 1931 - October 3, 2021

Merian Joan Lambka was born in Bedford, Va., on May 30, 1931, and passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at her residence in Bedford. She was raised in Virginia and later in Dearborn, Michigan. There she met and married Howard Lambka on September 12, 1964. Jo worked for the Ford Motor Company, but then dedicated her life to raising a family including her two sons, James and Michael.

Jo loved returning to Bedford and she and Howard retired there in 1991. This allowed Jo to cultivate many wonderful friendships and further old ones with relatives. Always a lady in dress and manner, Jo was also blessed with a fine wit and consistently looked (at least) ten years younger than she was. From humble and sometimes difficult beginnings, Jo achieved the life she wanted for herself and, more importantly, her family. She will be missed.

Her family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the National D-Day Memorial, P.O. Box 77, Bedford, VA 24523.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Oakwood Cemetery with the Rev. Dawn Compton officiating.

Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford.

Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Oakwood Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
So sorry to hear of her loss just the few months I knew her from working and getting to know her son Michael she was such a beautiful woman and loved her boys , prayers sent to her family
Tammy Brooks
October 5, 2021
