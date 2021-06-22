Merle Thornhill Gray Jennings
Merle Thornhill Gray Jennings, 93, of Lynchburg, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021. She was the wife of the late Eugene Allen Jennings, Jr.
Merle was born June 20, 1928, in Lynchburg, a daughter of the late Frank Clinton Gray and Minnie Lee Gray. She was a charter member of First Christian Church in Lynchburg.
She is survived by her two sons, David A. Jennings (Marilyn) of Titusville, Fla., and Randall E. Jennings (Sharon) of Forest; daughter-in-law, Jan Phillips of Evington; one sister, Nancy Callahan (Marvin) of Florence, S.C.; six grandchildren, Mark (Ashley), Paul (Brittany), Amanda (Josh), Liza (Benny), Kelly (Mike), and Hannah (Derek); five great-grandchildren, Macey, Maddox, Addie, Waverly, and Miles, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Michael G. Jennings, and two sisters, Gwendolyn Gray and Shirley Wilson.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1 until 2 p.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg. A Celebration of Merle's Life will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Tharp Funeral Home with the Rev. Cyd Cowgill officiating. Interment will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Gentle Shepherd Hospice and the staff at Heritage Green Assisted Living for their loving care.
Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church (Lynchburg), American Heart Association
or to the Lynchburg Humane Society.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
.
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 22, 2021.