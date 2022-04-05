Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Michael Bennett Amowitz
1954 - 2022
BORN
1954
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Michael Bennett Amowitz

Michael B. Amowitz, 67, passed away on March 31, 2022, surrounded by his beloved siblings. Born on December 29, 1954, by the late Dr. J. David and Georgette Amowitz, Mike was a very proud class of 1972 graduate of E.C. Glass High School and earned his bachelor's degree in journalism at the University of Richmond where he was a lifelong Spiders fan. He retired from a career with the Department of Defense - Intelligence. He was a devoted and loyal friend to many including his GateCon, DragonCon, Canadian Country Music Artists, and his countless "Facebookian" friends. Seldom would he be seen without a camera and his many journaling papers. He lived life to the fullest and was constantly traveling to attend concerts at home and abroad.

He is survived by his brother, Steven and wife, Michele Amowitz of West Palm Beach, Fla.; sister, Susan and husband, Neil Schlossberg of Sarasota, Fla.; stepsister, Carole (Gorchoff) Paul; his niece, Zoe Amowitz of Charles County, Md.; and his nephews, C. David Schlossberg and fiancée, Amanda Schachtel, of Cary, N.C., Daniel Schlossberg of Sarasota, Fla., and Ari and wife, Ariel Amowitz, of Round Rock, Texas. He is also survived by lifelong friends, Troy Jones of Orlando, Fla., Dan Levine of New York, Dudley Marks, Jeff Somers, and Lila Rosenthal, all of Lynchburg.

A true kind spirit who would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need, Mike will be laid to rest on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Agudath Sholom Synagogue with Rabbi Kathy Cohen officiating, everyone must wear a mask (K95) at the synagogue. Interment will follow at Beth Joseph Cemetery in Madison Heights.

Please consider a donation in Michael's name to Agudath Sholom, 2055 Langhorne Road, Lynchburg, VA 24501, or The National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Tharp Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.