Michael Bennett Amowitz
Michael B. Amowitz, 67, passed away on March 31, 2022, surrounded by his beloved siblings. Born on December 29, 1954, by the late Dr. J. David and Georgette Amowitz, Mike was a very proud class of 1972 graduate of E.C. Glass High School and earned his bachelor's degree in journalism at the University of Richmond where he was a lifelong Spiders fan. He retired from a career with the Department of Defense - Intelligence. He was a devoted and loyal friend to many including his GateCon, DragonCon, Canadian Country Music Artists, and his countless "Facebookian" friends. Seldom would he be seen without a camera and his many journaling papers. He lived life to the fullest and was constantly traveling to attend concerts at home and abroad.
He is survived by his brother, Steven and wife, Michele Amowitz of West Palm Beach, Fla.; sister, Susan and husband, Neil Schlossberg of Sarasota, Fla.; stepsister, Carole (Gorchoff) Paul; his niece, Zoe Amowitz of Charles County, Md.; and his nephews, C. David Schlossberg and fiancée, Amanda Schachtel, of Cary, N.C., Daniel Schlossberg of Sarasota, Fla., and Ari and wife, Ariel Amowitz, of Round Rock, Texas. He is also survived by lifelong friends, Troy Jones of Orlando, Fla., Dan Levine of New York, Dudley Marks, Jeff Somers, and Lila Rosenthal, all of Lynchburg.
A true kind spirit who would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need, Mike will be laid to rest on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Agudath Sholom Synagogue with Rabbi Kathy Cohen officiating, everyone must wear a mask (K95) at the synagogue. Interment will follow at Beth Joseph Cemetery in Madison Heights.
Please consider a donation in Michael's name to Agudath Sholom, 2055 Langhorne Road, Lynchburg, VA 24501, or The National Kidney Foundation
, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
.
Published by The News & Advance from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2022.