Michael Anthony Mason Sr.
February 26, 1965 - November 7, 2020
Michael Anthony Mason Sr., age 55, of Concord, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020, in Lynchburg, Va. He was born on February 26, 1965, in Alexandria, Virginia.
A graveside visitation will be held on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at 3 p.m. at the Fitch Family Cemetery, 216 Fitch Haven Drive, Concord. Those planning to attend are asked to follow Covid-19 guidelines. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com
. In lieu of flowers, please consider New Bethel United Methodist Church, Janet Fitch Fund, c/o Ron Pack, 168 Memory Lane, Rustburg, Va. 24588. Arrangements are by Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Brookneal.
Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service
304 Lusardi Drive
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 11, 2020.