Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Michael Ralph Blair
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Michael Ralph Blair

Michael Ralph Blair, aka Duck and Uncle Duck of Rustburg, Va., after a brief battle with cancer, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2021, in Virginia Beach surrounded by his family. He was the best friend, adoring, devoted and loving husband of Anne Burgess Blair.

Born on February 27, in Campbell County, he was the son of the late Ralph Lawrence Blair and Hilda Maddox Blair. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Gary Wayne Blair; his black Labrador, Baron; his yellow Labrador, Buster; and a close friend's Boxer, Bella "Muchelle".

Michael is survived by his wife of 27 years, Anne Blair; two sons, Ryan Blair (Nicholas) and Evan Blair (Hannah); one daughter, Ivey Blair; one brother, Terry Blair; three brothers-in-law, Joel Burgess (Sarah), Tom Burgess (Joelle), and Bryan Burgess (Laura); one sister-in-law, Mary Terry (Danny); six nephews, Brandon Blair, Austin Blair, Jonah Burgess, Eli Burgess, Josh Burgess and Landon Burgess; three nieces, Karlie Terry (Tommy), Samantha Burgess and Sydney Burgess; one cousin, Al Maddox (Mary); and his father and mother-in law, Joel and Joyce Burgess.

Michael was a member of Boy Scouts, graduated from Brookville High School and attended Central Virginia Community College. He served in the National Guard. He worked at UPS for 32 years where he made many close and enduring friendships. He enjoyed boating, building houses and decks, cooking, duck hunting, fishing, gardening, working on projects and spending time on the water in Hampton Roads and Hatteras, N.C.

Michael was a faithful son and caregiver to his Mom.

A very special thank you to Dr. George Saman, Nurse Practitioner Jennifer McMeekin and Medical Assistant, Alicia Jones of Virginia Oncology; Dr. Erik Lappinen and Nurse Lauren of Radiation Oncology; Sentara Healthcare Hospital Doctors and Nurses; Sentara Hospice; Centra Lynchburg General Doctors and Nurses and Campbell County Emergency Medical Services.

A huge thank you to his brother-in-law, Danny, sister-in-law Mary and niece Karlie for opening their home for hospice and nursing care, love and emotional support.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Boy Scouts of America, Ducks Unlimited and Keep America Fishing.

Once in a lifetime, you find someone who touches not only your heart, but also your soul. Once in a lifetime, you discover someone who stands beside you not over you. You find someone who loves you for who you are, not what you could be. Once in a lifetime, if you are lucky, you find someone…..as I found you. Author: Unknown

The family will receive friends Thursday, March 11, 2021, from 4 until 7 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg, with a funeral service to follow at 7 p.m. in Tharp Funeral Home Chapel. In accordance with his wishes, his ashes will be scattered at one of the Chesapeake Bay islands based on where the fish are biting that day.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive P.O. Box 15008, Lynchburg, VA
Mar
11
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive P.O. Box 15008, Lynchburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Tharp Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
10 Entries
Anne, I'm thinking of you and your family! Many prayers for all of you.
Ginger Sibold- Baldwin
March 17, 2021
Gene and I are so sorry to hear about Michael. We are right next door if you need anything at all. Lots of prayers and hugs - Gene & Teri
Teri Minso
March 16, 2021
Anne - we are so, so saddened by your loss. Please know you are in our prayers, that you and your family may find God´s comfort.
Mike & Catherine Goetz
March 15, 2021
Anne, I can't even imagine what you are going through. Please know my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Inez Rodenburg
March 15, 2021
Prayers are being sent to the entire family. I am one of the Ashwell girls who lived next door to Ralph and Hilda. May you be comforted in knowing Mike is home with Jesus.
Mary & Ted Dodgion
March 11, 2021
I knew Michael when we were children at Marsh Memorial UMC. My parents were good friends with Ralph and Hilda. My brother, Doug, was in Ralph´s Boy Scout Troop. I send my sincere sympathies to Michael´s family on the death of my fellow BHS .
Kathryn Drury
March 11, 2021
Rick and Vickie Hanna
March 10, 2021
Anne, I´m so sorry to hear about Mike. Please let me know if I can do anything even if you just wanna talk. Prayers for you all, dear friend
Ellen Holt
March 10, 2021
I'm very sad to learn of the passing of Mike , I worked at UPS for 13 years with him and would talk to him almost daily . Mike was a very nice person and very down to earth and I enjoyed our talks. Prayers for the family , rest in peace my friend!
Kenneth Mann Jr
March 10, 2021
Anne I am so deeply sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Debra Snell
March 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results