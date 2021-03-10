Michael Ralph Blair
Michael Ralph Blair, aka Duck and Uncle Duck of Rustburg, Va., after a brief battle with cancer, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2021, in Virginia Beach surrounded by his family. He was the best friend, adoring, devoted and loving husband of Anne Burgess Blair.
Born on February 27, in Campbell County, he was the son of the late Ralph Lawrence Blair and Hilda Maddox Blair. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Gary Wayne Blair; his black Labrador, Baron; his yellow Labrador, Buster; and a close friend's Boxer, Bella "Muchelle".
Michael is survived by his wife of 27 years, Anne Blair; two sons, Ryan Blair (Nicholas) and Evan Blair (Hannah); one daughter, Ivey Blair; one brother, Terry Blair; three brothers-in-law, Joel Burgess (Sarah), Tom Burgess (Joelle), and Bryan Burgess (Laura); one sister-in-law, Mary Terry (Danny); six nephews, Brandon Blair, Austin Blair, Jonah Burgess, Eli Burgess, Josh Burgess and Landon Burgess; three nieces, Karlie Terry (Tommy), Samantha Burgess and Sydney Burgess; one cousin, Al Maddox (Mary); and his father and mother-in law, Joel and Joyce Burgess.
Michael was a member of Boy Scouts, graduated from Brookville High School and attended Central Virginia Community College. He served in the National Guard. He worked at UPS for 32 years where he made many close and enduring friendships. He enjoyed boating, building houses and decks, cooking, duck hunting, fishing, gardening, working on projects and spending time on the water in Hampton Roads and Hatteras, N.C.
Michael was a faithful son and caregiver to his Mom.
A very special thank you to Dr. George Saman, Nurse Practitioner Jennifer McMeekin and Medical Assistant, Alicia Jones of Virginia Oncology; Dr. Erik Lappinen and Nurse Lauren of Radiation Oncology; Sentara Healthcare Hospital Doctors and Nurses; Sentara Hospice; Centra Lynchburg General Doctors and Nurses and Campbell County Emergency Medical Services.
A huge thank you to his brother-in-law, Danny, sister-in-law Mary and niece Karlie for opening their home for hospice and nursing care, love and emotional support.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Boy Scouts of America, Ducks Unlimited and Keep America Fishing.
Once in a lifetime, you find someone who touches not only your heart, but also your soul. Once in a lifetime, you discover someone who stands beside you not over you. You find someone who loves you for who you are, not what you could be. Once in a lifetime, if you are lucky, you find someone…..as I found you. Author: Unknown
The family will receive friends Thursday, March 11, 2021, from 4 until 7 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg, with a funeral service to follow at 7 p.m. in Tharp Funeral Home Chapel. In accordance with his wishes, his ashes will be scattered at one of the Chesapeake Bay islands based on where the fish are biting that day.
