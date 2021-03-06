Menu
Michael Lee Diuguid
1970 - 2021
BORN
1970
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Michael Lee Diuguid

Beloved Father, Son, Nephew, family member and friend Michael Lee Diuguid passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021. He was born in Lynchburg, Virginia to Eula Mae Diuguid on January 21,1970. He is preceded in death by his Maternal Grandmother, Beatrice H. Diuguid and Uncle Samuel Lee Diuguid.

Michael is survived by his daughter, Morgan Beatrice Diuguid and Jocelyn Harvey, mother of Morgan; his mother, Eula Mae Diuguid Schnell; sister, Beatrice Elizabeth Diuguid Bynum and husband, Billy; brother, Nathaniel Lamont Diuguid and wife, Fanny; brother at heart, Daniel Everett Jr. and wife, Amberlea; Beloved Aunt Bernadette Everett and Aunt Shelia Ann Duiguid; uncles, James Emory Diuguid and Daniel "Gene" Everett Sr.; niece, Brianna Bynum; Nephew and niece at heart: Daniel Everett, III and Alexandra Everett devoted family friend, Perry Brice.

The family would like to express a special thank you to the Brown family.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg at 11 a.m. Michael will lie in repose today, Saturday, March 6, 2021 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Inurnment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Reposing
9:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive P.O. Box 15008, Lynchburg, VA
Mar
9
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive P.O. Box 15008, Lynchburg, VA
I just found out about Mike´s passing and wanted to express my deepest sympathy to his family. I went to Brookville with Mike and I remember him as always being a friendly, funny guy. So sad to hear that he´s gone.
Mike Powell
April 11, 2021
Sorry for the lost of your son Eula you will always be in my prayers
sylvie liggon
March 21, 2021
I will never forget all that you did for me. I wish we could share just one more laugh. You were a great Marine and an even greater man, one the world will sorely miss. It's a little darker without your light, but I know we'll meet again for Muster at Heaven's Gates. Thank you- I'll miss you.
Jacqueline Black
March 11, 2021
I worked with MSgt Duiguid. He was a tremendous Marine. Fair winds and following seas Marine. You served with distinction and made an impact. Semper Fidelis, Marine!
Col Pugliese
March 10, 2021
My sympathy to the family of Michael. While we haven't met, I believe we're related. Cathrine Duiguid Hall and Elizabeth Duiguid Hubbard were both my aunts. I believe my sister Iris met Shelia. I met Uncle Samuel at least twice. My prayers are with you, family.
Jerome Duiguid
March 9, 2021
My deepest sympathies go out to the Duiguid family. Michael was a source of strength and inspiration for many. May he RIP and his beautiful memories bring comfort to the family in the days ahead.
P J Hamilton
March 6, 2021
Cheryl James
March 6, 2021
RIP Michael. Much sympathy to your family and friends. You were indeed a true friend. Thank you for your services.
Fay Turner
March 6, 2021
So sorry to hear of your loss Eula! My deepest condolences.
Stanley Herndon
March 6, 2021
God grant your family peace in the coming days and may you Rest In Peace and thank you for your sacrifices for our country. RIP brother in arms.
Glenn Buchanan
March 6, 2021
