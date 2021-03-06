Michael Lee Diuguid
Beloved Father, Son, Nephew, family member and friend Michael Lee Diuguid passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021. He was born in Lynchburg, Virginia to Eula Mae Diuguid on January 21,1970. He is preceded in death by his Maternal Grandmother, Beatrice H. Diuguid and Uncle Samuel Lee Diuguid.
Michael is survived by his daughter, Morgan Beatrice Diuguid and Jocelyn Harvey, mother of Morgan; his mother, Eula Mae Diuguid Schnell; sister, Beatrice Elizabeth Diuguid Bynum and husband, Billy; brother, Nathaniel Lamont Diuguid and wife, Fanny; brother at heart, Daniel Everett Jr. and wife, Amberlea; Beloved Aunt Bernadette Everett and Aunt Shelia Ann Duiguid; uncles, James Emory Diuguid and Daniel "Gene" Everett Sr.; niece, Brianna Bynum; Nephew and niece at heart: Daniel Everett, III and Alexandra Everett devoted family friend, Perry Brice.
The family would like to express a special thank you to the Brown family.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg at 11 a.m. Michael will lie in repose today, Saturday, March 6, 2021 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Inurnment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 6, 2021.