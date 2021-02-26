Menu
Michael Curtis "Mike" Dorman
Michael Curtis "Mike" Dorman

Michael Curtis Dorman "Mike" went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at the age of 65.

Mike is survived by his son, Jason (Meghan) of Forest and grandsons, Andrew and Aaron, his parents, Jim and Frances Dorman of Forest; Brother, Jim Jr. (Marjorie) of Forest, nephews, Erik (Ellen), grand nephews, Ethan and Elliot. Jacob, grand nephew, Jackson, Kyle (Andria), and niece, Katherine (Brandon), grand nieces Afton and Aubree Brother Edward (Christine), of Lynchburg, nephews, Seth (Kate) and Luke, and nieces, Leah (fiancé, Lane) and Mary; Sister, Anne Dorman Taylor (Travis) of Mechanicsville; nephew, Justin (Kathryn), grand nephew, Ezekiel and niece, Alexa (fiancé, Hunter).

Mike was born on November 23, 1955 in Lynchburg. He graduated from Brookville High School in 1974 and attended CVCC. He last worked for Parker-Hannifin as a Mold Tech, and retired in 2019.

Mike was accomplished at container gardening and often shared his harvest with his neighbors. He enjoyed traveling with his parents and enjoyed their trips to Williamsburg and the beach. Mike found humor in all aspects of life, was known for his contagious laugh, and was an individual who never met a stranger. He was an active and dedicated member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church 3015 Roundelay Road, Lynchburg, Virginia.

A funeral is scheduled for 12 p.m. on Friday February 26, 2021 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Msgr. Michael McCarron will officiate the Mass of the Resurrection. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Mike's life.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Feb. 26, 2021.
May God's peace and everlasting strength be with you all.
Jim Lonergan/the Lonergan family
February 28, 2021
Kevin Dowling
February 26, 2021
I never met Michael personally (He would have been 12 by the time I was born) but I have great memories of the Dorman family and the close knit neighborhood we grew up in. I am so sorry for your loss.
Kevin Dowling
February 26, 2021
Jim and family, so sorry for your loss.
Darrell Costa
February 26, 2021
My prayers to the family I worked with Mike for over 25 years he made me laugh every day he will be greatly missed
LORETTA PENNIX
February 26, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about Mike's passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you all. Love- Michelle (Wells Fargo)
Michelle D Morris
February 26, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Thinking of you and your whole family. You are all in my thoughts and prayers
Deborah West Copenhaver
February 26, 2021
