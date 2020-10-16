Menu
Michael Lee Booth
1978 - 2020
BORN
1978
DIED
2020
Michael Lee Booth

December 1, 1978 - October 8, 2020

We are sad to announce the untimely passing of Michael Lee Booth. He was a loving father, husband, son, brother, and friend to countless people.

A memorial will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Marshall's Mason Lodge, 1730 Wards Ferry Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24502. To celebrate Mike's life and his passion for hunting please feel free to wear camouflage and jeans to the service.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
17
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Marshall's Mason Lodge
1730 Wards Ferry Rd, Lynchburg, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
