Michael Wayne Myers
1950 - 2020
BORN
1950
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Michael Wayne Myers

Michael Wayne Myers, 70, of Rustburg, Va., passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020. He was born on July 27, 1950, in Lynchburg, Va.

Michael served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War, and after serving he began his career in trade as a master electrician. Michael lived in Florida for 28 years, and retired in Lynchburg in 2006. He loved fishing and spending time near the water under the sun.

Michael is survived by his sisters, Faye Hipps of Rustburg, Gina Carter and husband, Ron, of Appomattox, Susan Cary and husband, H, of Lynchburg; his niece, Suzanne Hahn; his cousin, Danny Myers; a special cousin, Karen Derrick; a special aunt, Ann Hudson; a longtime friend and brother-in-law, Mitch Franklin; as well as numerous cousins and friends.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Harry Myers and Frances Abbitt; stepfather, Thomas "Bud" Abbitt; and nephew, Troy Scott Fitzgerald.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, December 14, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home in Lynchburg with Pastor Dwight Weaver officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Toys for Tots or the Salvation Army.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send online condolences please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory


Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Visitation
VA
Dec
14
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive P.O. Box 15008, Lynchburg, VA
I met Mike in 1973. He was fresh from Vietnam and taught me some things about being a man. Forever thankful.
Brian Tomlin
December 7, 2021
I'm so sad to learn of this Faye. I just recently heard the news. He was so full of life and positivity. My favorite gardener in tha world! He will truly be missed.
Connie Waller
January 10, 2021
Mike worked for my dad when he came back from Vietnam. I was 10 years younger, but old enough to work with my dad, too. I looked up to Mike, and he taught me things. He was animated, funny and interesting. I was fortunate enough to reconnect with him these past few years. Semper Fi, Mike, and thank you.
Brian Tomlin
December 14, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss Thoughts and Prayers go out to the Faye and family. I have known Mike for years was a very helpful neighbor .He will be missed
Diane L Shupe
December 14, 2020
So sorry for your lose. He was friends with my mother in law Kathy White... You will be missed
Samantha Ansbaugh
December 13, 2020
We are so sorry for loss always enjoyed Mike´s company
Mike and Michele Davidson
December 13, 2020
