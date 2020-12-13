Michael Wayne Myers
Michael Wayne Myers, 70, of Rustburg, Va., passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020. He was born on July 27, 1950, in Lynchburg, Va.
Michael served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War, and after serving he began his career in trade as a master electrician. Michael lived in Florida for 28 years, and retired in Lynchburg in 2006. He loved fishing and spending time near the water under the sun.
Michael is survived by his sisters, Faye Hipps of Rustburg, Gina Carter and husband, Ron, of Appomattox, Susan Cary and husband, H, of Lynchburg; his niece, Suzanne Hahn; his cousin, Danny Myers; a special cousin, Karen Derrick; a special aunt, Ann Hudson; a longtime friend and brother-in-law, Mitch Franklin; as well as numerous cousins and friends.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Harry Myers and Frances Abbitt; stepfather, Thomas "Bud" Abbitt; and nephew, Troy Scott Fitzgerald.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, December 14, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home in Lynchburg with Pastor Dwight Weaver officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Toys for Tots or the Salvation Army.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send online condolences please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 13, 2020.