Michael Odell TyreeMichael Odell Tyree, 61, of Lynchburg, died on Saturday, September 26, 2020.A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Virginia Memorial Park with Pastor Tammy Clark officiating.Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.