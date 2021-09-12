Michael Reid Porter
Michael Reid Porter, 77, of Madison Heights, born in Lynchburg on July 15, 1944 passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the loving husband of Carol C. Porter for 54 years. He was also the son of the late George H. Porter and Mary Virginia B. Porter.
He was a proud U.S. Navy veteran, and retired from 40 dedicated years of service to Verizon. After retiring, he kept busy by working at Quik-e and Lowes.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three daughters, Natalie Prue of Spout Springs and her children, Michael, Brianna, and Gabriel, Christina Bailess and her husband, Brian of Goode and their children, Alyssa and Shane, Anna Porter and her husband, Camilo Cardenas of Columbia, S.C. and their child, Roman; a brother, William H. Porter and his wife, Sheila of Charlottesville, and was preceded in death by a sister, Jean P. Eberhardt.
He was a hardworking man who fiercely loved his family and never met a stranger. He was man of simple pleasures and on this days away from work you could find him in one of a few places, either running the roads of the Blue Ridge Parkway with the love of his life or home in his oversized chair wearing his uniform- a pocketed tee, Levi 501 jeans, and a well worn jeep baseball cap, watching anything on TV with Tom Selleck or John Wayne, his best friend Finnegan in this lap, and a Jack and Coke in his hand.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Whitten Monelison Chapel. Masks are appreciated.
To send condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com
.
Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434)929-5712.
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 12, 2021.