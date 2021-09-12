Mike Porter is the kind of person that all who knew him, will miss him. I worked in the receiving department with him for years. He always was willing to help, even if it was too heavy, he would still try. Many days after lunch if we were sitting in the office, he would cross his leg and off to la la land he would go. Don't know how many times I found myself crying, "Mike, Mike, wake up!" and he would with a sheepish smile. Man, we had a lot of laughs together for he had a great sense of humor. Brother Mike, I will miss the heck out of you man. One of the few people that missed when I retired. Wish you could have enjoyed retirement, but I guess you were doing what made you happy. Love you Bro!

Ralph Dorsey Work September 14, 2021