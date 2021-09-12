Menu
Michael Reid Porter
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Monelison Chapel
3966 South Amherst Highway
Madison Heights, VA
Michael Reid Porter

Michael Reid Porter, 77, of Madison Heights, born in Lynchburg on July 15, 1944 passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the loving husband of Carol C. Porter for 54 years. He was also the son of the late George H. Porter and Mary Virginia B. Porter.

He was a proud U.S. Navy veteran, and retired from 40 dedicated years of service to Verizon. After retiring, he kept busy by working at Quik-e and Lowes.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by three daughters, Natalie Prue of Spout Springs and her children, Michael, Brianna, and Gabriel, Christina Bailess and her husband, Brian of Goode and their children, Alyssa and Shane, Anna Porter and her husband, Camilo Cardenas of Columbia, S.C. and their child, Roman; a brother, William H. Porter and his wife, Sheila of Charlottesville, and was preceded in death by a sister, Jean P. Eberhardt.

He was a hardworking man who fiercely loved his family and never met a stranger. He was man of simple pleasures and on this days away from work you could find him in one of a few places, either running the roads of the Blue Ridge Parkway with the love of his life or home in his oversized chair wearing his uniform- a pocketed tee, Levi 501 jeans, and a well worn jeep baseball cap, watching anything on TV with Tom Selleck or John Wayne, his best friend Finnegan in this lap, and a Jack and Coke in his hand.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Whitten Monelison Chapel. Masks are appreciated.

To send condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com.

Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434)929-5712.

Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Whitten Monelison Chapel
3966 South Amherst Highway, Madison Heights, VA
Whitten Monelison Chapel

I worked with Mike at Lowe's my department was right next to his, he was always willing to help out when needed I would always be glad to escort him when he needed to operate the forklift outside he was one of the hardest workers I had the privilege of working with and never complained he will be greatly missed by all of his Lowe's family our thoughts and prayers are with you Carol and the rest of the family RIP Mike we will miss you buddy
Charles Benz
Work
September 15, 2021
Mike Porter is the kind of person that all who knew him, will miss him. I worked in the receiving department with him for years. He always was willing to help, even if it was too heavy, he would still try. Many days after lunch if we were sitting in the office, he would cross his leg and off to la la land he would go. Don't know how many times I found myself crying, "Mike, Mike, wake up!" and he would with a sheepish smile. Man, we had a lot of laughs together for he had a great sense of humor. Brother Mike, I will miss the heck out of you man. One of the few people that missed when I retired. Wish you could have enjoyed retirement, but I guess you were doing what made you happy. Love you Bro!
Ralph Dorsey
Work
September 14, 2021
When I first met Mike it was about 13.5 years ago,We worked together in the Garden center. Since the day I met him we had a great friendship. We always would talk about life, family and anything else that would come up. With the loss of my Father back in 06 I looked up to Mike. He was a great friend,Mentor and a Father Figure to Me. He was the hardest worker that I worked with and was a great inspiration to Me to love the Lord. He will be deeply Missed.
Robert Johnson
Friend
September 14, 2021
I worked with Mike at Verizon. Good technician, good employee & good coworker. Sorry for your loss.
Okie Rigney
Work
September 13, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Mike's parents and my parents were best of friends years ago. They went on some many trips together. Mike and I grew up in Memorial Methodist Church and in the same neighborhood, one street away. What a great kid Mike was. Thinking of his family during this time.
Dawn Cunningham O'Brien
Family
September 13, 2021
I enjoyed working with Mike at Lowe´s , he was good man , prayers to the family .
Deborah Caughey
September 13, 2021
My heart is heavy this morning as I read my friend´s obituary. God made Mike and broke the mold afterwards. I worked with Mike for almost 6 years at Lowe´s. He was a kindred spirit. My prayers and thoughts go out to all who are left behind. The world was a much better place with Porter in it !!!
Kenneth R. Crawford
Work
September 13, 2021
I worked with Mike at Lowe's for years. He was such a good person. Prayers go out for his family.
Stacy Epperson
September 12, 2021
Mike was one of the sweetest, nicest guys I have ever met. He and I started working at Lowe's at the same time and eventually worked together in Outside Lawn and Garden. You couldn't have had someone better on your team because of his strong work ethic and positive disposition. I will truly miss him. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family at this time.
Tammy Flippin-Ortiz
September 12, 2021
My Condolences to Mike's family, He was a good friend of mine for many, many years working at Lowes.
Tim Sanders
September 12, 2021
