Michael Roberts



August 24, 1952 - February 18, 2021



Michael P. Roberts passed away peacefully on February 18, 2021, at the age of 68. He was born on August 24, 1952, in Norfolk, Va., to parents Virginia and Alexander Roberts.



He attended Oscar F. Smith High School in Chesapeake, Va. and entered the United States Army following graduation and later became a certified welder.



Michael enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and could often be found in his boat along with his wife fishing on the Chesapeake Bay. He grew up in Chesapeake, Va. and later moved to Big Island, Va. and attended Tabernacle Church of God with his wife until his health declined.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Virginia and Alexander Roberts; sister, Andrea K. Conway; aunt and uncle, Lucille and Dewey Harrell.



Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife of 43 years, Denise Roberts; daughter, Kristin Snead and husband, Jason Snead and grandaughter, Cay Snead; son, Jason Roberts and grandchildren, Trayce and Vann; cousins, Allen and Billy Harrell; and many friends.



Due to the pandemic the family will have a memorial service at a later time.



Published by The News & Advance on Feb. 28, 2021.