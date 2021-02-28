Menu
Michael Mike Roberts
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
Michael Roberts

August 24, 1952 - February 18, 2021

Michael P. Roberts passed away peacefully on February 18, 2021, at the age of 68. He was born on August 24, 1952, in Norfolk, Va., to parents Virginia and Alexander Roberts.

He attended Oscar F. Smith High School in Chesapeake, Va. and entered the United States Army following graduation and later became a certified welder.

Michael enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and could often be found in his boat along with his wife fishing on the Chesapeake Bay. He grew up in Chesapeake, Va. and later moved to Big Island, Va. and attended Tabernacle Church of God with his wife until his health declined.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Virginia and Alexander Roberts; sister, Andrea K. Conway; aunt and uncle, Lucille and Dewey Harrell.

Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife of 43 years, Denise Roberts; daughter, Kristin Snead and husband, Jason Snead and grandaughter, Cay Snead; son, Jason Roberts and grandchildren, Trayce and Vann; cousins, Allen and Billy Harrell; and many friends.

Due to the pandemic the family will have a memorial service at a later time.
Published by The News & Advance on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
I went to school with Mike. I have not seen him for years. Never knew he lived 30 minutes away. He was a good guy to talk and joke with in High School. I know he will be missed.
Donald Thomas
March 2, 2021
We loved Mike so much. He will be greatly missed. But I know he is rejoicing in heaven. Praise GOD!!
Heather May
March 2, 2021
So sorry to hear of him passing. He and I shared many good times together,with him teasing and joking with me all the time.
Stephen Conway
February 28, 2021
