Michael Ray Smither
August 25, 1945 - March 15, 2021
Michael Ray Smither, 75, of Altavista, died on Monday, March 15, 2021, at The Carrington of Lynchburg. He was the husband of the late Frances Lee Phillips Smither. He was born on August 25, 1945, in Altavista, a son of the late Victor Nelson Smither and Elois Reynolds Smither. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and a retired employee of BGF.
He is survived by a daughter, Wendaline Smither Pickral and her husband, Darrell, of Altavista; two sisters, Jane S. Young and her husband, Gordon, of Pawleys Island, S.C., and Marie S. McDuff of Dunedin, Fla.; three grandchildren, Amanda, Whitney and Waylon; 11 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Victor Nelson Smither Jr.; and a sister, Suzanne S. Thomas.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Calvary Baptist Church by the Rev. Matt Gaston with interment to follow at Green Hill Cemetery with military honors by American Legion Altavista Memorial Post 36 and Gretna Post 232.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider The National Kidney Foundation
, 1742 E. Parham Rd., Richmond, VA 23228, or UVA Dialysis Center, 701 Fifth St., Suite 102, Altavista, VA 24517.
Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista is in charge of arrangements.
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 17, 2021.