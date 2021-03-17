Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Michael Ray Smither
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service - Altavista
809 Main Street
Altavista, VA
Michael Ray Smither

August 25, 1945 - March 15, 2021

Michael Ray Smither, 75, of Altavista, died on Monday, March 15, 2021, at The Carrington of Lynchburg. He was the husband of the late Frances Lee Phillips Smither. He was born on August 25, 1945, in Altavista, a son of the late Victor Nelson Smither and Elois Reynolds Smither. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and a retired employee of BGF.

He is survived by a daughter, Wendaline Smither Pickral and her husband, Darrell, of Altavista; two sisters, Jane S. Young and her husband, Gordon, of Pawleys Island, S.C., and Marie S. McDuff of Dunedin, Fla.; three grandchildren, Amanda, Whitney and Waylon; 11 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Victor Nelson Smither Jr.; and a sister, Suzanne S. Thomas.

A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Calvary Baptist Church by the Rev. Matt Gaston with interment to follow at Green Hill Cemetery with military honors by American Legion Altavista Memorial Post 36 and Gretna Post 232.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider The National Kidney Foundation, 1742 E. Parham Rd., Richmond, VA 23228, or UVA Dialysis Center, 701 Fifth St., Suite 102, Altavista, VA 24517.

Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista is in charge of arrangements.

Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.

Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service

809 Main Street, Altavista, VA 24517

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Calvary Baptist Church
VA
Mar
20
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Calvary Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service - Altavista
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service - Altavista.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.