Michael Allen Tomlin
Michael Allen Tomlin, 73, of Big Island, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021. He was born on March 8, 1948, in Lynchburg, Va., a son of the late Clarence Edward Tomlin and Geraldine Tolley Tomlin.
Mike served his country in the United States Navy. He was a man's man who never met a stranger. Mike loved his family, especially his grandchildren. He was their biggest fan at sporting events and he never missed a game. Mike coached numerous kids throughout the years and most recent with his grandsons team the Virginia Warriors. He was a member Big Island Baptist Church, and the Big Island American Legion Post 217, having served as commander. He also enjoyed mowing grass and loved John Deere tractors. He has touched so many lives throughout his years here on earth and will be missed dearly.
Mike is survived by his wife, Rebecca Monroe Tomlin; son, Edward Allen Tomlin and his wife, Jessica; two grandchildren, Abby Lee Tomlin, and Luke Allen Tomlin; and two sisters, Billie Jo Keller and her husband, Nate and Diane Tanner and her husband, Glenn. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and so many friends.
A graveside service and celebration of Mike's life will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Hunting Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Mike Jones, and the Rev. Monty Foxx officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Big Island Baptist Church. To send condolences online please visit tharpfunerlhome.com
. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 16, 2021.