Michael Allen Tomlin
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
320 North Bridge Street
Bedford, VA
Michael Allen Tomlin

Michael Allen Tomlin, 73, of Big Island, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021. He was born on March 8, 1948, in Lynchburg, Va., a son of the late Clarence Edward Tomlin and Geraldine Tolley Tomlin.

Mike served his country in the United States Navy. He was a man's man who never met a stranger. Mike loved his family, especially his grandchildren. He was their biggest fan at sporting events and he never missed a game. Mike coached numerous kids throughout the years and most recent with his grandsons team the Virginia Warriors. He was a member Big Island Baptist Church, and the Big Island American Legion Post 217, having served as commander. He also enjoyed mowing grass and loved John Deere tractors. He has touched so many lives throughout his years here on earth and will be missed dearly.

Mike is survived by his wife, Rebecca Monroe Tomlin; son, Edward Allen Tomlin and his wife, Jessica; two grandchildren, Abby Lee Tomlin, and Luke Allen Tomlin; and two sisters, Billie Jo Keller and her husband, Nate and Diane Tanner and her husband, Glenn. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and so many friends.

A graveside service and celebration of Mike's life will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Hunting Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Mike Jones, and the Rev. Monty Foxx officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Big Island Baptist Church. To send condolences online please visit tharpfunerlhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
16
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Big Island Baptist Church
VA
Mar
17
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Hunting Creek Baptist Church Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our Prayers are with you all. Coach Mike was a Blessing to all of us. He was family to us. We love you all.

Love
Janie T. Ollie
Shane Wilson grandmother

Janie Ollie
Friend
March 17, 2021
God Bless the Tomlin family !
Ricky & Teresa Burks
March 16, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Becky, Allen, Jessica, Abby, and Luke.
Cheryl Evans
March 16, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. He was a gentle, kind and friendly man. Much Love to Becky and the family. Mike and Mardi
Mardi Tomlin
March 16, 2021
Becky prayers going up for you and your family, going to miss mike so much (one of a kind) he is Rejoicing in heaven and playing Ball, we are here for you if ever needed us GOD Bless you and your family. Ray&Becky
Ray Goff
March 16, 2021
I am very sorry for the loss of Mike. My sincere condolences to his family. He was a friendly and nice schoolmate. May his memory be a blessing.
Michael Nichols
March 16, 2021
Very sorry to hear of Mike's passing. I have fond memories of Mike's kindness. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
Danny Tomlin
March 16, 2021
Becky I'm so sorry 2 hear about your loss. U & family are n my thoughts & prayers.
Carolyn Evans
March 16, 2021
Prayers for all of Mike's family. He will be greatly missed by so many.
Debbie & Mike Coates
March 16, 2021
Prayers for you and your family
Emma Layne Martin
March 16, 2021
Love you Brother. Prayers of comfort for all the family
Larry L Whorley
March 16, 2021
Becky, I was saddened by Mike's passing we would see each other from time to time at Walmart and talk basketball. Please let your kids know my Thoughts and Prayers are with you all. Love and God Bless Gary
Gary DuPriest
March 16, 2021
