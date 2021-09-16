Michael Granville Weigand
Michael Granville Weigand Sr., 69, of Lynchburg, went home to be with his Lord, on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the loving and devoted husband of Claudia Gayle Weigand. Mike and Gayle would have been married for 50 years on December 14th.
Born June 12, 1952 in Lynchburg, he was the son of the late Roy Granville Weigand and Dorothy Tucker Weigand. Mike was a retired Grocery Produce Manager and during his 40 year career, worked for A&P Tea Company, Forest Foods, Food Lion, Harris Teeter, and Kings Supermarket. He attended The Church of God on Leesville Road.
In addition to his wife, Mike is survived by his son, Michael G. Weigand Jr. and wife, Lorrie of Lynchburg; his sister, Emily W. Carwile and husband, Walter of Lynchburg; a niece, Sherry C. Wheeler and husband, Don and great-niece and nephew, Kaylee and Kaleb Wheeler.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m., on Friday, September 17, 2021 at Fort Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Connie Wilson, of The Church of God of Salem, Va. officiating.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider The Church of God on Leesville Road.
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 16, 2021.