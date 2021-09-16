Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Michael Granville Weigand
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA
Michael Granville Weigand

Michael Granville Weigand Sr., 69, of Lynchburg, went home to be with his Lord, on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the loving and devoted husband of Claudia Gayle Weigand. Mike and Gayle would have been married for 50 years on December 14th.

Born June 12, 1952 in Lynchburg, he was the son of the late Roy Granville Weigand and Dorothy Tucker Weigand. Mike was a retired Grocery Produce Manager and during his 40 year career, worked for A&P Tea Company, Forest Foods, Food Lion, Harris Teeter, and Kings Supermarket. He attended The Church of God on Leesville Road.

In addition to his wife, Mike is survived by his son, Michael G. Weigand Jr. and wife, Lorrie of Lynchburg; his sister, Emily W. Carwile and husband, Walter of Lynchburg; a niece, Sherry C. Wheeler and husband, Don and great-niece and nephew, Kaylee and Kaleb Wheeler.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m., on Friday, September 17, 2021 at Fort Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Connie Wilson, of The Church of God of Salem, Va. officiating.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider The Church of God on Leesville Road.

To send online condolences to the family, please go to www.whittentimberlake.com.

Whitten Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Timberlake Chapel is serving the family.

Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Fort Hill Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Whitten Timberlake Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
My thoughts and prayers are with you Gayle, Little Mike and Laurie.
Gloria Ragland.
September 16, 2021
May God comfort you and your family during this devastating time. Praying for your you and your family.
Aubrey and Janie Keyes
Friend
September 16, 2021
Thoughts and prayers for Mike´s family. I´m very sad to hear of his passing. I had the pleasure of working with him for years at HT in Boonsboro. He was a great person and we shared many laughs. He will be missed. Melanie & Ken Cribbs
Melanie Cribbs
Work
September 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results