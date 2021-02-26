Menu
Michael Williams
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
1016 Rivermont Ave.
Lynchburg, VA
Michael Williams

On the morning of Monday, February 22, 2021, following a lingering illness, Michael "RIP" Randolph Williams of Lynchburg, Va. was called home from Lynchburg General Hospital to live with God. He was born on September 5, 1955, to the late Howard Braxton and Virginia Williams.

Brother Mike, as an adult joined and has ever since been a very faithful member of the Jericho Baptist Missionary Chapel, 606 Fifth Street, MLK, Jr. Blvd. Lynchburg, Va.

He was always very inquisitive of the Bible both during Bible Study and Sunday School. Brother Mike was ever so faithful to the Ushers Ministry and the "Red Truck Ministry". He enjoyed working with Jericho's Culinary Committee, Vacation Bible School, helping Pastor Dunning during the Toy Drive as well as in any capacity in the church where he felt he could be of service. He most enjoyed hanging around Pastor Dunning and was always eager to lend a helping hand.

Family members include four sons, five grandchildren; a very special friend, Rachael Smith and her daughter, Shawna; his special family and caretakers, the Carrington family; nieces, nephews, cousins, and most certainly, his Jericho Church Family and many friends.

A service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Davis-Turner Funeral Service with Pastor, Dr. C.W. Dunning II, Eulogist. Interment will be in the Baptist Cemetery. Please wear a mask. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.

Published by The News & Advance on Feb. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
27
Service
3:00p.m.
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
1016 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
RIP brother Mike.
Shelia Molina
March 10, 2021
My condolences to the family Rip was a team player we use to play basketball at the old Daniel´s Hill play ground now known as the Point of Honor we played from sunup to sun down we all went to the Saturday night Dance at the Hunting Branch YMCA RIp you will be Truely missed. RIP my brother
Roland garland
February 27, 2021
Fun memories
BarbaraCarter
February 27, 2021
HE WILL CERTAINLY BE A GREAT LOSS FOR THE HILL. HE WAS A VERY LOVING, KIND AND JOYFUL PERSON. MAY GOD SUSTAIN HIS FAMILY AND FRIENDS AT THIS TIME. KNOW THAT EARTH HAS NO SORROW THAT HEAVEN CANNOT HEAL. LIKE HIS NICK NAME, REST IN PEACE(RIP) MY FRIEND!
SHIRLEY M. VENABLE
February 27, 2021
