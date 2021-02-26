Michael WilliamsOn the morning of Monday, February 22, 2021, following a lingering illness, Michael "RIP" Randolph Williams of Lynchburg, Va. was called home from Lynchburg General Hospital to live with God. He was born on September 5, 1955, to the late Howard Braxton and Virginia Williams.Brother Mike, as an adult joined and has ever since been a very faithful member of the Jericho Baptist Missionary Chapel, 606 Fifth Street, MLK, Jr. Blvd. Lynchburg, Va.He was always very inquisitive of the Bible both during Bible Study and Sunday School. Brother Mike was ever so faithful to the Ushers Ministry and the "Red Truck Ministry". He enjoyed working with Jericho's Culinary Committee, Vacation Bible School, helping Pastor Dunning during the Toy Drive as well as in any capacity in the church where he felt he could be of service. He most enjoyed hanging around Pastor Dunning and was always eager to lend a helping hand.Family members include four sons, five grandchildren; a very special friend, Rachael Smith and her daughter, Shawna; his special family and caretakers, the Carrington family; nieces, nephews, cousins, and most certainly, his Jericho Church Family and many friends.A service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Davis-Turner Funeral Service with Pastor, Dr. C.W. Dunning II, Eulogist. Interment will be in the Baptist Cemetery. Please wear a mask. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.