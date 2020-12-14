Menu
Michael Edward Word Sr.
1970 - 2020
BORN
1970
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
1016 Rivermont Ave.
Lynchburg, VA
Michael Edward Word Sr.

Mr. Michael Edward Word Sr. departed this life on Thursday December 10, 2020, at Lynchburg, General Hospital. Born on March 11, 1970, in Lynchburg, Va., he was the son of Ms. Eula Word and John Pennix (Lucille). He was preceded in death by his son, DaVontae Word, and his grandmother, Miss Marie Word.

He was a member of The Siloam Church, Madison Heights, Va. Byrd was retired from Archer Creek foundry after 15 years of service.

Those left to reminisce, reflect and cherish his memories are his mother, Eula Word; 10 children, Michael E. Word Jr., Derrick Smith, Tierra Smith, Kiana M. Jackson, Occtavia Clement, Alexis J. Jackson, Ndea Payne, Tauji Slaughter, and Devante Smith, seven grandchildren; three sisters, Katina St. John, Kimberly Farrow and Tiffani Gilliard of Lynchburg; three brothers, Ronnie Word of Fort Worth Texas, Gary Word of Lynchburg, Va., and Donald Word of Wilmington Delaware; three aunts, Betty Sloley (John) of Greensboro, N.C., and Darnell Word and Patsy Word (Johnny) of Lynchburg, Va.; two uncles, Johnny W. Word Sr. of Lynchburg, Va., and Norman E. Word of Wilmington Delaware, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Davis-Turner Funeral Service with Elder Joseph N. Davis Jr., eulogist and Bishop Nathaniel Carter Jr., officiating. The interment will be held in the Forest Hill Burial Park. The family will receive family and friends on Monday, December 14, 2020, at 105 Smyth St.. Lynchburg, from 2 until 4 p.m. and family and friends can view at Davis-Turner Funeral Service from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
1016 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg, VA
Dec
15
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
1016 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To: The Word Family of Michael Word SR. In Precious memories of our Dear love one aka Byrd. We miss you and love you always. Never forgotten. Family please share this picture of Mike and Betty Sloley. One of his Auntie. Sharing in our family. Remembering the Anniversary of Michael Word SR.Transition ( Rest In Eternal Peace Nephew I love you always Condolences and Sympathy to my family. Your's,. In Christ. Evangelist Betty Word Sloley
Betty King
December 8, 2021
To the mother of Michael Word SR. EULA Word and All the Word Family. Remembering my Great Nephew Michael Word SR.aka ( Byrd) .. Nephew it's been a year. Since you slipped away to be with Jesus. Auntie Betty Word Sloley. Misses you more and more. I pray all the time and wipe my eyes. You knew how much I love you but Jesus loved you more. He called your loving name and said my son. Your work is finished here on earth. You must come home. I have need of you. Some glad morning we will all meet again. You went where the Chilly wind don't blow. I thank God for all the years he allowed us to be in each other lives. Walk with me family as I remember Our Dear Mike SR. On this Day of the Transition of a man. Loving son, Father, Brother, Nephew, cousin. Much, much more. I love you so much Michael SR. Miss you more than I can say. With teary eyes and Heartfelt Sympathy I write this. Excuse me family while I take a praise break. When I think of you or pass your picture placed on my table. I gently say Sleep on Nephew and take your Rest. When someone ask me where you are. I will tell them for you. You going up to Heaven to be with the Lord. Where there's no more sorrow and no more pain. You will walk around Heaven all day long. Dressed and Looking Good. One of these old days. We're sit around the welcome table. We're view the Holy City. Greet our Holy Father. Keeping you close to my heart . Mother Eula Word. We all love your son. Michael Word SR. Lovely Written with Heartfelt Sympathy. For the Word Family. REST IN Eternal Peace. Auntie Betty Word Sloley & John Sloley.
Betty King
Family
December 8, 2021
Forever in my heart my nephew, my family. May God comfort all who mourn. Weeping endure for a night. Joy comes in the morning. To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.Sleep on nephew, take your rest. MICHAEL EDWARD Word SR. REST IN ETERNAL PEACE. SADLY MISSED. YOUR'S IN CHRIST, EVANGELIST BETTY WORD SLOLEY and all the WORD FAMILY
Bettysloley
February 9, 2021
Tamika Word
February 8, 2021
Tamika Word
February 8, 2021
Tamika Word
February 8, 2021
My Dear husband, Rest in Paradise until we meet again. I Love you
Tamika Word
February 8, 2021
To: My sister Eula Word Mother of Michael Edward Word SR.Praying for you and that you will find comfort in Knowing, that your son is resting in the care of the all mighty God. Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior.God knows all about your struggles and he will strengthen you where you are weaken.There was a leak in that old building, and it kept on leaning. Michael have a home that wasn't made with hands. Give your life to Christ. He's standing with arms wide open. He will comfort you and give you strength. Cast all your burdens on the Lord.Our prayers are with you.One glad morning you will meet again some day. Love him but let him go. Please know Eula JD& I think about you, and I pray for you daily. Jesus Christ is your answer.Your sister Evagelist Betty Word Sloley.Faith Community Church family.Pastor Wesley Morris.Deepest Condolences
Betty Word Sloley
January 16, 2021
Michael Edward Word SR.My family My Nephew. Slipped away to Jesus.I loved you dearly.Some small way we had said our goodbyes.Your place in the garden was ready.Jesus loved you more. Your presence here on earth will be greatly missed.You are forever in my heart, No one knows how much I prayed, the lonely nights in solidarity I cried.I prayed and prayed.God did not say so. I thank God for all the years he allowed auntie and you to be in each other lives.If anybody ask me where you are going.I will tell them for you.You going up Yonder to be with the Lord. May your family find comfort knowing that you are resting in God care.For God knew the road was getting rough and the hills was hard to climb. He closed your loving eyes and whisper, Peace be thine.Rest IN ETERNAL PEACE.(Byrd) Auntie Betty & JD '
Betty Word Sloley
January 16, 2021
Sorry for your loss Michael had a big heart and I will always Cherish the time we spent together he will forever stay in my heart much love to the family
Patricia White
December 15, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about the passing of our friend Byrd. You will definitely be missed. Great memories I will cherish. To his family, you all are in my thoughts and prayers
Alrie
December 15, 2020
Condolences for the family may God be with each and everyone of you
Derricka Jones
December 14, 2020
So sorry for the loss of your love one,put your trust in the Lord
Shirley Turner
December 14, 2020
