To the mother of Michael Word SR. EULA Word and All the Word Family. Remembering my Great Nephew Michael Word SR.aka ( Byrd) .. Nephew it's been a year. Since you slipped away to be with Jesus. Auntie Betty Word Sloley. Misses you more and more. I pray all the time and wipe my eyes. You knew how much I love you but Jesus loved you more. He called your loving name and said my son. Your work is finished here on earth. You must come home. I have need of you. Some glad morning we will all meet again. You went where the Chilly wind don't blow. I thank God for all the years he allowed us to be in each other lives. Walk with me family as I remember Our Dear Mike SR. On this Day of the Transition of a man. Loving son, Father, Brother, Nephew, cousin. Much, much more. I love you so much Michael SR. Miss you more than I can say. With teary eyes and Heartfelt Sympathy I write this. Excuse me family while I take a praise break. When I think of you or pass your picture placed on my table. I gently say Sleep on Nephew and take your Rest. When someone ask me where you are. I will tell them for you. You going up to Heaven to be with the Lord. Where there's no more sorrow and no more pain. You will walk around Heaven all day long. Dressed and Looking Good. One of these old days. We're sit around the welcome table. We're view the Holy City. Greet our Holy Father. Keeping you close to my heart . Mother Eula Word. We all love your son. Michael Word SR. Lovely Written with Heartfelt Sympathy. For the Word Family. REST IN Eternal Peace. Auntie Betty Word Sloley & John Sloley.

Betty King Family December 8, 2021