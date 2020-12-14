Michael Edward Word Sr.
Mr. Michael Edward Word Sr. departed this life on Thursday December 10, 2020, at Lynchburg, General Hospital. Born on March 11, 1970, in Lynchburg, Va., he was the son of Ms. Eula Word and John Pennix (Lucille). He was preceded in death by his son, DaVontae Word, and his grandmother, Miss Marie Word.
He was a member of The Siloam Church, Madison Heights, Va. Byrd was retired from Archer Creek foundry after 15 years of service.
Those left to reminisce, reflect and cherish his memories are his mother, Eula Word; 10 children, Michael E. Word Jr., Derrick Smith, Tierra Smith, Kiana M. Jackson, Occtavia Clement, Alexis J. Jackson, Ndea Payne, Tauji Slaughter, and Devante Smith, seven grandchildren; three sisters, Katina St. John, Kimberly Farrow and Tiffani Gilliard of Lynchburg; three brothers, Ronnie Word of Fort Worth Texas, Gary Word of Lynchburg, Va., and Donald Word of Wilmington Delaware; three aunts, Betty Sloley (John) of Greensboro, N.C., and Darnell Word and Patsy Word (Johnny) of Lynchburg, Va.; two uncles, Johnny W. Word Sr. of Lynchburg, Va., and Norman E. Word of Wilmington Delaware, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Davis-Turner Funeral Service with Elder Joseph N. Davis Jr., eulogist and Bishop Nathaniel Carter Jr., officiating. The interment will be held in the Forest Hill Burial Park. The family will receive family and friends on Monday, December 14, 2020, at 105 Smyth St.. Lynchburg, from 2 until 4 p.m. and family and friends can view at Davis-Turner Funeral Service from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com
. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 14, 2020.