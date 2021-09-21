Menu
Mildred Beasley Allen
1929 - 2021
Mildred Beasley Allen

Mildred Beasley Allen, 92, of Lynchburg, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021. She was the wife of the late Sidney Berthier Allen Sr.

Mildred was born on March 18, 1929, in Amelia County, Virginia, a daughter of the late Thomas Claiborne Beasley and Hazel Wagner Beasley. After graduating high school Mildred then enrolled and graduated from St. Luke's School of Nursing in Richmond. Mildred then worked as a registered nurse in the Labor & Delivery Unit at Virginia Baptist Hospital for almost 40 years until her retirement. Mildred enjoyed the simpler things in life including entertaining family, bird watching and gardening. She was a long-time member of St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church and in later years attended Forest Presbyterian Church until her health declined.

She is survived by her two sons, Sidney Allen Jr. (Debra) of Forest and Alfred Allen of Richmond; a daughter-in-law, Deborah Allen of Lynchburg; a brother, Earnest Beasley of Chula, Va.; four grandchildren, Laura Allen Bernstein, Sidney "Chip" Allen III, Elizabeth Allen Musser, and Amy Allen Douglass, and five great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Thomas Wagner Allen.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Virginia Memorial Park with the Rev. Tom Thomas officiating.

In lieu of flowers please consider making memorial contributions to Children's Miracle Network c/o: Centra Foundation 1920 Atherholt Rd. Lynchburg, VA 24501.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com

Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 21, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To the family I send my condolences at this sad time of your loss. Mildred thru the years was such an asset to Virginia Baptist Hospital in her role in the Labor and Delivery Department as charge nurse. She was very confident in her skills and her patients recognized and appreciated her expertise. May God give you comfort. Dianne Nash
Dianne Nash
September 21, 2021
