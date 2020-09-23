Mildred Ann Minter Manuel
March 1, 1938 - September 21, 2020
Mildred Ann Manuel, age 82, went home to be with the Lord, entering heaven peacefully on Monday, September 21, 2020.
Ann was born on March 1, 1938, in Altavista, Va., to the late Troy and Virginia Minter.
She was the loving wife of the late Carlton B. Manuel and retired from the Lane Company. For the past several years Ann lived at The Summit in Lynchburg, Va., where she received loving, and compassionate care from a number of healthcare professionals.
She is survived by her three children, Bonnie Wishon and her husband, Jeff, of Forest, Va., Sharon Bradner and her husband, Ronnie, of Baskerville, Va., and Steven Mattox and his wife, Angi, of Killeen, Texas. Ann was the proud grandmother of six grandchildren, Jennifer Wishon Gilbert, Brandon Wishon, Troy Mattox, Christopher Mattox, Alyssa Mattox, and Landon Mattox. She was also blessed with nine great-grandchildren.
She leaves behind a sister, Susan Compson and her husband, Michael, of Danville, Va.; and a brother-in-law, Gordon Shelton of Hurt, Va.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Shelton; and brother, Richard Minter.
A graveside service celebrating her life will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Altavista Memorial Park in Altavista by Pastor Jason Hay.
Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service in Altavista is in charge of arrangements.
Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com
to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service
809 Main Street, Altavista, Va.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 23, 2020.