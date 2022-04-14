Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mildred Sowell
1928 - 2022
BORN
1928
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Henderson Funeral Home
221 Old Main Street
Brookneal, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
Apr, 16 2022
3:00p.m.
Brookneal Volunteer Fire Department
Send Flowers
Mildred Sowell

June 13, 1928 - April 12, 2022

Mildred Sowell, the widow of the late Irvin Sowell of Brookneal, was born June 13, 1928 and passed peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

She left behind a loving family of four daughters, Bonnie Woosley, Annie Toler, Amy Clark (Steve), Kym Edwards (Jerame); one son, Greg Sowell (Michele); many grandchildren, Michelle Blackburn, Kristy Rexrode (Lee), Robert Woosley (Virginia), Jason Tweedy (Annette), Sonya Campbell (Eric), Jessi Clark (Jamie), Stevie Rice (Matthew), Wes Sowell, Raven Sowell; great-grandchildren, Lydia Edwards (Travis), Hannah Edwards (Gabe), Scott Rexrode, PJ Jungling (Alex), Briana Waller (Evan), Amy-Ryan Campbell, Evelyn Grace Campbell, Baylee Tweedy, Carter Tweedy, Tyler Woosley, Gavyn Bess, and One great-great-grandchild, Henslee Waller. She was predeceased by nine siblings, a daughter, Barbara Blackburn, and a great-great-granddaughter, Sedona Jungling.

A celebration of life will be held at the Brookneal Volunteer Fire Department, on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 3 p.m.

Donations can be made to Saint Jude's or the Brookneal Volunteer Fire Department in her honor.

Henderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Brookneal is assisting the family.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hendersonfuneral.net

Published by The News & Advance on Apr. 14, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
16
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Brookneal Volunteer Fire Department
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Henderson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Henderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.