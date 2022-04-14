Mildred Sowell
June 13, 1928 - April 12, 2022
Mildred Sowell, the widow of the late Irvin Sowell of Brookneal, was born June 13, 1928 and passed peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
She left behind a loving family of four daughters, Bonnie Woosley, Annie Toler, Amy Clark (Steve), Kym Edwards (Jerame); one son, Greg Sowell (Michele); many grandchildren, Michelle Blackburn, Kristy Rexrode (Lee), Robert Woosley (Virginia), Jason Tweedy (Annette), Sonya Campbell (Eric), Jessi Clark (Jamie), Stevie Rice (Matthew), Wes Sowell, Raven Sowell; great-grandchildren, Lydia Edwards (Travis), Hannah Edwards (Gabe), Scott Rexrode, PJ Jungling (Alex), Briana Waller (Evan), Amy-Ryan Campbell, Evelyn Grace Campbell, Baylee Tweedy, Carter Tweedy, Tyler Woosley, Gavyn Bess, and One great-great-grandchild, Henslee Waller. She was predeceased by nine siblings, a daughter, Barbara Blackburn, and a great-great-granddaughter, Sedona Jungling.
A celebration of life will be held at the Brookneal Volunteer Fire Department, on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 3 p.m.
Donations can be made to Saint Jude's or the Brookneal Volunteer Fire Department in her honor.
Henderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Brookneal is assisting the family.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hendersonfuneral.net
Published by The News & Advance on Apr. 14, 2022.