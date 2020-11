Mildred Taylor CarterSeptember 07, 1932 - November 21, 2020Mildred Taylor Carter was born on September 7, 1932, in Amherst County, Va. to the late Percy Taylor Sr. and Thelma Jackson Taylor. She departed this life on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at her residence.A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Davis-Turner Funeral Service with the Rev. Rodney Harris, Officiating. All COVID guidelines will be followed. Please wear a mask. Condolences may be sent to www.davis-turner.com . Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.