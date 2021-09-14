Mildred Singleton Tuck
Mildred Singleton Tuck, 91, of Lynchburg passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 12, 2021. She was the wife of the late James Ray Tuck for 49 years and was born February 1, 1930 in Naruna to the late James Monroe and Janie Dunn Singleton.
In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by her daughter, Denise Tuck Layman; sisters, Maude Dowdy, Elma Holland, Eva Owen, and Janie Marie Short, and her brothers, James, Richard (Dick), Edgar (Edgie), Paul, and Darryl (Mac) Singleton.
She leaves to cherish her memory a daughter, Mary Janie Korb (Steve); a son-in-law, Larry Layman (Joan); grandchildren, Adam Layman (Brigid), Amy Ledyard (Kyle), Shannon Hughes, Seth Hentman, Shane Clark; and step-grandchildren, Amanda and Greg Korb; four great-grandchildren, Afton, Adia, and Elias Ledyard and Raelyn Montgomery; three sisters, Barbara Davis (James Elmer), Margaret Vassar (George), and Betsy Burton; two sisters-in-law, Glennie and Zada Singleton; a host of special nieces and nephews, 'honorary daughter', Ellen Jeanne Haley and a special nephew, Darryl Short, who was always there when she called.
Mildred was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt who adored spending time and making memories with her family. From traveling the backroads of Virginia to trips across the country, she was sure to spot a beautiful view or a great bargain and have lots of conversation and laughs. She was a Verizon retiree with 38 years of service where she rose to management, retiring as the Business Office Supervisor. During her career she enjoyed participating in the School Education program where she traveled the state teaching school children how to use the telephone and proper telephone etiquette. She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of American, painting maps of the United States on school playgrounds and enjoying fellowship with her fellow retirees at monthly Pioneer meetings and annual conventions. She was a lifelong member of College Hill Baptist Church and served on the board of Deaconesses, the personnel committee and taught Sunday School well into her 80's. She delivered coats for kids, and packed school backpacks with her church, called Bingo at nursing homes around the city and babysat while mothers took English as a Second Language classes. She belonged to the Sunset Garden Club for most of her adult life, and her green thumb was evident the moment you pulled into her driveway lined with blooming flowers. She was a master seamstress, known to make a dress after the children were in bed to wear to work the following morning. Her custom draperies were admired by all, and there is not likely a niece in the family that doesn't have a dress or curtain made by 'Aunt Mildred'. She was an industrious and energetic woman, and her life exemplified her Christian faith in the love, care, and compassion she showed to her family and friends. Her presence will be greatly missed and always held up as a model for those who follow.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Fort Hill Memorial Park by Dr. J. Monty Fox.
Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory 427 Graves Mill Road (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 14, 2021.