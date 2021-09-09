Minnie Roy LewisMinnie Roy Lewis, 96, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Henrico Doctors Hospital in Richmond Virginia, following a week of being surrounded by her loved ones. She was born Nov. 16, 1924 in Manassas, Virginia to the late Louis Roy and Eva Pauline Roy.She attended public schools in Manassas and graduated from The Manassas Industrial School For Colored Youth. She was an employee of the Carter Glass family in Lynchburg and later joined General Electric Incorporated where she was a dedicated worker for over 10 years.Minnie met and married the love of her life, the late Charles J. Lewis of Amherst, VA, and they moved to Lynchburg, Va. where she remained for the rest of her life. She spent her final 18 months in Richmond with her daughter, Brenda Lewis.She was a faithful and devoted Christian and joined Court Street Baptist Church in Lynchburg where she was a deacon. Every act and deed related to living a Christian life, as well as supporting her church, were important to Minnie and brought her great joy. In addition, she was always ready for a trip with her sister, Anita, or her family and church friends, as well as trips with the ladies from The Fairfield Community Center.Minnie is survived by her daughter, Brenda A. Lewis, and son, Lemuel E. Lewis (Sandra); grandson, Charlmon J. Lewis, and granddaughters, Charlmonique Dunn, Charltia Lewis, and Tanya Lewis; great-grandchildren Janay Hawkins, (Kellen), Janelle Lewis, Jasmine Lewis, Charlmon J. Lewis Jr. (Allison), Christian Dunn, Chaun Lewis-Greene and Bryce Lewis, great-great-grandchildren, Silas, Levi, Siraya Hawkins and Carter and Camden Lewis; and a host of family and friends, including numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. She was especially close to her niece Joan Roberts and nephews John Hall Jr., Juan Hall and her long-time, loving caregiver, Thomasina Bullard.Minnie was preceded in death by her parents Louis and Eva Pauline Roy; her husband, Charles J. Lewis; sons, Charles J. Lewis Jr. and Larry E Lewis; grandson, Charles "Chuck" Lewis III and grandson-in-law, Neils Dunn and eight siblings.The memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Forest Hill Burial Park, 2310 Lakeside Drive, Lynchburg Va. Community Funeral Home, 909 5th Street, Lynchburg, Va. is directing.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Charles and Minnie Lewis Fund at the Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation, 1100 Commerce Street, Lynchburg, VA 24504.