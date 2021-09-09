Menu
Minnie Roy Lewis
Community Funeral Home, Inc - Lynchburg
909 5th Street
Lynchburg, VA
Minnie Roy Lewis

Minnie Roy Lewis, 96, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Henrico Doctors Hospital in Richmond Virginia, following a week of being surrounded by her loved ones. She was born Nov. 16, 1924 in Manassas, Virginia to the late Louis Roy and Eva Pauline Roy.

She attended public schools in Manassas and graduated from The Manassas Industrial School For Colored Youth. She was an employee of the Carter Glass family in Lynchburg and later joined General Electric Incorporated where she was a dedicated worker for over 10 years.

Minnie met and married the love of her life, the late Charles J. Lewis of Amherst, VA, and they moved to Lynchburg, Va. where she remained for the rest of her life. She spent her final 18 months in Richmond with her daughter, Brenda Lewis.

She was a faithful and devoted Christian and joined Court Street Baptist Church in Lynchburg where she was a deacon. Every act and deed related to living a Christian life, as well as supporting her church, were important to Minnie and brought her great joy. In addition, she was always ready for a trip with her sister, Anita, or her family and church friends, as well as trips with the ladies from The Fairfield Community Center.

Minnie is survived by her daughter, Brenda A. Lewis, and son, Lemuel E. Lewis (Sandra); grandson, Charlmon J. Lewis, and granddaughters, Charlmonique Dunn, Charltia Lewis, and Tanya Lewis; great-grandchildren Janay Hawkins, (Kellen), Janelle Lewis, Jasmine Lewis, Charlmon J. Lewis Jr. (Allison), Christian Dunn, Chaun Lewis-Greene and Bryce Lewis, great-great-grandchildren, Silas, Levi, Siraya Hawkins and Carter and Camden Lewis; and a host of family and friends, including numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. She was especially close to her niece Joan Roberts and nephews John Hall Jr., Juan Hall and her long-time, loving caregiver, Thomasina Bullard.

Minnie was preceded in death by her parents Louis and Eva Pauline Roy; her husband, Charles J. Lewis; sons, Charles J. Lewis Jr. and Larry E Lewis; grandson, Charles "Chuck" Lewis III and grandson-in-law, Neils Dunn and eight siblings.

The memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Forest Hill Burial Park, 2310 Lakeside Drive, Lynchburg Va. Community Funeral Home, 909 5th Street, Lynchburg, Va. is directing.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Charles and Minnie Lewis Fund at the Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation, 1100 Commerce Street, Lynchburg, VA 24504.

Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Forest Hill Burial Park
2310 Lakeside Drive, Lynchburg , VA
Community Funeral Home, Inc - Lynchburg
My deepest sympathy to Brenda and Family. Miss Minnie became a new neighbor in December, 2019. I am honored to have met her. Her grace and words of wisdom will always remain with me. Rest in Heavenly peace, Miss Minnie.
Marva Miller
Friend
September 11, 2021
My deepest sympathy to you and family. May may The Creator heal your heart(s) and bring you comfort going forward.
Linwood Johnson
September 11, 2021
My deepest condolences to the family!
Lana Lorde
Other
September 11, 2021
My prayers and condolences to the family.
Katie Walker-Harvey
Friend
September 10, 2021
Brenda, Lem and family

To a life well lived. Miss Minnie you are so deserving of your seat in heaven. We will all have loving memories of you and your smile. We will love you and miss you always.
McDaniel and Jones family
Sharon Jones
Friend
September 10, 2021
Heaven has a new angel. My deepest sympathy for the loss of Deacon Lewis.
Vivian Camm
Friend
September 10, 2021
My second Mom & my good friend. Many fond memories and long talks followed by her stern advice. Shared recipes and fish tales, lots of laughter and tough love. She was so proud of her children. I was fortunate to have known her and to call her Ma! I know that your faith as a family is Strong and I pray for Peace and Comfort during this time.
Cecil M Payne
Friend
September 10, 2021
Mrs. Lewis was one of my favorite people at Court St. Baptist Church. Always soft-spoken and always encouraging, she spoke her mind and meant it. She exhibited her Christian faith in the way she lived. I haven't seen her for many years, but I will always remember her fondly! My love and prayers are with the Lewis family at this time. May her memory be a blessing to you...God bless!
Vicki Britt Hubbard
September 9, 2021
What a beautiful, sweet lady in everyway. I loved talking with her and admiring her peaceful mannerism. Just to know her was truly a blessing. Prayers and strength to my cousins. God will give you peace. I love you all.
Ruby Jones
Family
September 9, 2021
Johnson family
September 9, 2021
Earth has a lost a great lady, yet Heaven has gained a new wonderful resident. My Heart is with Mrs. Lewis' Family at this time.
Michael P MILLER
September 9, 2021
Sending my prayers and condolences to my classmate Brenda and my Steptoe cousins. May you all be comforted and find His peace during this time. I know that Mrs. Lewis was a wonderful and loving matriarch to you all. Even though she will be greatly missed, she leaves you with everlasting memories along with her loving, caring, and nurturing spirit.
Ronald Richeson
Family
September 9, 2021
Brenda and family,
Please know that you have my deepest sympathy.
Loretta Swindell-Knight
Friend
September 9, 2021
Jacinda Henderson and Family
September 8, 2021
Dear Brenda and family. Please accept my heartfelt sympathy on the loss of your beloved mother Mrs. Minnie Lewis. Though it’s been years since I saw her, I will always remember her warm smile and sense of humor. Lean on God during these difficult days and He will supply all your needs.
With love, Mona Gillis Edwards
Mona Edwards
Friend
September 8, 2021
Mrs. Minnie was my Spiritual Mom. She was indeed a delightful person with such a warm and caring spirit. Many Sundays after church, I would go home with Brenda for dinner and a gospel concert at Robert S. Payne School. I remember the mashed potatoes, green peas, and chicken. Everything was so good! I also remember the Pekingese puppies that Mama Minnie had. They were such adorable little dogs. Everything about Mr. Charles, Mama Minnie, and their family was wholesome and Godly. I thank God for a life well spent.
Get your rest and wear your crown.
To Brenda, Lemuel, and the family, Mrs. Minnie has not left you, our God just changed her address!
Much love,
Annette
annette Miller
Friend
September 8, 2021
When the matriarch closes her eyes on this world and accepts her wings, the family, the community and those that hold her dear, stand in humble adoration. “Well done thy good and faithful servant.” Rest In Peace Ms M.
Gwen Jackson
Friend
September 7, 2021
