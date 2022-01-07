Menu
Mitchell Conn Luckie
FUNERAL HOME
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street
Appomattox, VA
Mitchell Conn Luckie

Mitchell Conn Luckie, 71, was born on May 11, 1950, and went to see Jesus on January 4, 2022.

Mitch was an amazing man. He would say that he was just an ordinary guy, but people who knew him described him as a beloved pastor and wonderful storyteller. He had a story for every situation. Mitch loved people and never met a stranger. He always wanted to help the community and shared generously. Most of all he wanted everyone to have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ, his Lord and Savior.

While Mitch is enjoying his time in heaven, he left a clan behind who will miss him greatly; his wife for more than 48 years, Rhonda; children, Matthew (Shelly), Cassie (Kevin), and Glenda Wray (Buddy); his grandchildren, Isaiah, Elisha, and Ezra Luckie, and Joy and Russell Ellis; one brother, Randy (Sue); and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m., Sunday, January 9, 2022, at Hebron Baptist Church and other times at his residence. A celebration of Mitch's life will be held 11 a.m., Monday, January 10, 2022, at Hebron Baptist Church with the Rev. Tom Walker officiating, assisted by the Rev. Mike Fitzgerald. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Please wear green, if you have it, as this was Mitch's favorite color. If not, please wear something that makes you feel happy. We are celebrating a life well lived.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to Appomattox Baptist Association, 122 Countryside Drive, Appomattox, VA 24522.

Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
9
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Hebron Baptist Church
VA
Jan
10
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Hebron Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
11 Entries
Rhonda, I have just learned that Mitch passed away in January. Please know that I will pray for you as you adjust to life as it is now.
Lynn Rogers
April 1, 2022
My prayers are with you, family, friends and all who knew him.
Sandra Perdue
Family
January 11, 2022
Cassie & Family,
I remember meeting Mitch at VIC. He was always smiling, and he made us all feel like he had known us our entire lives. I am continuing to lift you all up in my prayers.
Love,
Heather Hurd
Heather Hurd
Friend
January 9, 2022
Rhonda & Family,
We are so sorry to hear of the loss of Mitch. He was such a wonderful Christian man and loved God and his family so much. Please know that you are each in our thoughts and prayers.
Dillard & Margie Franklin
(Members of Hollywood Baptist)
Dillard & Margie Franklin
Family
January 8, 2022
I'm sorry very sorry for your loss. Pastor Luckie was a great man. Thoughts and prayers are sent to y'all.
Donnie Ruff
Friend
January 7, 2022
Yourlifehasbeenablessingtotheappomattaxassn&areachurches.youhavefoughtagoodfight&willrecieveyourjustrewards!
Richard&Kate Fisher
Acquaintance
January 7, 2022
Rhonda, family, friends, and congregation, I join you in the celebration of the life of Mitch! I know that this is difficult time for everyone to say goodbye to this child of God as he transitions from Earth to heaven. My heart goes out to you and yours!
Meredith Marks
Teacher
January 7, 2022
I will miss you uncle Mitch
Lynn Phillips
Family
January 6, 2022
What a guy, I met Mitch when he drove the school bus, always happy, a wonderful Christian man who was proud to be a Christian. He would share that with anyone who wanted to listen. Always considered him a good friend. I will miss him but he won’t have to suffer anymore. Sincere prayers for the family.
Kenneth Richardson
Friend
January 6, 2022
A light shines bright in Heaven & will always watch over you, Cassie & all the family. My love and prayers come from far away but my love is with you in spirit.
Donna Feight
Friend
January 6, 2022
I wish I could the services for Mr. Luckie. But know that you all are in my prayers and I celebrate the life and promotion of Mr. Luckie with you.
Steve Preston
Friend
January 6, 2022
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results