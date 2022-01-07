Mitchell Conn Luckie
Mitchell Conn Luckie, 71, was born on May 11, 1950, and went to see Jesus on January 4, 2022.
Mitch was an amazing man. He would say that he was just an ordinary guy, but people who knew him described him as a beloved pastor and wonderful storyteller. He had a story for every situation. Mitch loved people and never met a stranger. He always wanted to help the community and shared generously. Most of all he wanted everyone to have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ, his Lord and Savior.
While Mitch is enjoying his time in heaven, he left a clan behind who will miss him greatly; his wife for more than 48 years, Rhonda; children, Matthew (Shelly), Cassie (Kevin), and Glenda Wray (Buddy); his grandchildren, Isaiah, Elisha, and Ezra Luckie, and Joy and Russell Ellis; one brother, Randy (Sue); and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m., Sunday, January 9, 2022, at Hebron Baptist Church and other times at his residence. A celebration of Mitch's life will be held 11 a.m., Monday, January 10, 2022, at Hebron Baptist Church with the Rev. Tom Walker officiating, assisted by the Rev. Mike Fitzgerald. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Please wear green, if you have it, as this was Mitch's favorite color. If not, please wear something that makes you feel happy. We are celebrating a life well lived.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to Appomattox Baptist Association, 122 Countryside Drive, Appomattox, VA 24522.
Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com
.
Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 7, 2022.