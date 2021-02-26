Montague O. Sparrow



Montague O. Sparrow, 81, of Rustburg, Va., departed this life at his residence on February 24, 2021.



A public viewing will held on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, from 2 until 6 p.m. at the Chapel of Cook and Minnis Funeral Home, 608 Main Street, Altavista, Va. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at 2 p.m. Viewing will be held one hour prior to service at the Chapel Grove Baptist Church Fellowship Center, 1046 Chapel Grove Road, Evington, Va. Interment will be held at the church cemetery. Cook and Minnis Funeral Home and Cremations Services is assisting the family.



Published by The News & Advance from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2021.