Montague O. Sparrow, 81, of Rustburg, Va., departed this life at his residence on February 24, 2021.
A public viewing will held on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, from 2 until 6 p.m. at the Chapel of Cook and Minnis Funeral Home, 608 Main Street, Altavista, Va. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at 2 p.m. Viewing will be held one hour prior to service at the Chapel Grove Baptist Church Fellowship Center, 1046 Chapel Grove Road, Evington, Va. Interment will be held at the church cemetery. Cook and Minnis Funeral Home and Cremations Services is assisting the family.
Published by The News & Advance from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2021.
Sorry for your loss prayers and love to the family
Cheryl morris
March 1, 2021
I had the privilege of selling Montague his home. From the first time I met him he not only became my client, but a friend. I remember the times he invited my husband and me to his 4th of July Family celebrations. He was such a kind & pleasant man. My love & sincere to his precious family!
Brenda Freeman
February 28, 2021
Sorry for your loss. May the love of God give you peace and comfort during this time of sadness.
Min. Joyce Smith
February 28, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Prayers for you n your family