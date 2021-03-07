Morgan Campbell Alkire
March 8, 1992 - November 10, 2020
Morgan Campbell Alkire, 28, of Madison Heights, Va., died, unexpectedly, at her residence due to a rare complication of a gastrointestinal issue she was battling on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.
Born on March 8, 1992, in Lynchburg, Va., Morgan was the loving wife of Corey Alkire. Morgan was the daughter of Ret. USAF Tsgt Douglas (Latisha) Campbell, Browns Mills, N.J. and Tara Jennings, Madison Heights, Va. She was mother to, and is survived by her two cherished daughters, Brooklyn Rozay Alkire, 7, and Ava Lynn Alkire, 22 months, as well as a loved stepdaughter, Kiersten Alkire, 11, Appomattox, Va. Morgan was a dear sister to Joshua (Shelby) Mann, Gavin, Blayden, and Shayla Campbell, all of Browns Mills, N.J. She was the granddaughter of Marjory Campbell, Forest, Va., Cynthia Gossom, Madison Heights, as well as Connie and Wayne Gobble, and Buck and Brenda Wooten, of Appomattox, Va. She is survived additionally by Uncles Kenny (Alison) Gobble, Appomattox, Va., Randy (Mary Beth) Baber, Va. Beach, Va., Ricky Jennings, Rustburg, Va., and Aunt Karen (Matt) Alison, Forest, Va., along with cousins, Jason (Danielle) Parker, Forest, Va., Will Baber, Jackson Gobble; nieces, Jocelyn Calloway, 5, and Raelyn Mann, 2; as well as SIL Heather Alkire, Appomattox, Va., SIL Anna Alkire and BIL Brandon Alkire, Bristow, Va.
She was preceded in death by grandfathers, Richard A. Jennings Sr. and Frank R. Campbell.
Morgan boasted and treasured being a part of her father's military family. She spent time living in both Va. and on/or just outside Joint Base MDL, in N.J. She loved the reunions and hated the deployments. Although her childhood included the typical sibling rivalries, she always looked up to her older brother, and looked out for her younger one and adored her youngest brother and sister, and the bonds they were able to make with her children. Sleepovers were her favorite, along with Six Flags and the beach life summers growing up. She graduated from Jefferson Forrest High School, Forrest, Va. and obtained her CNA License through Centra Health, intending on becoming a nurse. Morgan was a social butterfly, who absolutely loved gatherings with friends and family, as well as intimate family outings and adventures! Upon becoming a mother, her fun loving kindness to others, spilled out into and onto loving and raising her girls, as nursing took the back burner. A stay home mom, she loved to, and regularly visited her elderly grandparents for visits with their great-grandchildren.
She took great pride in her children's accomplishments and gave them the love, affection, and guidance, only a mother can give, and did it well! Her choice to remote school Brooklyn, proved to be both rewarding and challenging at times, with Ava's bountiful energy and curiosity, but she loved every second of it! She enjoyed the outdoors, sunflowers and summertime, visiting the beaches on the Jersey Shore and the "Shore House", a recent trip before her passing. Fall was one of her favorites, decorating and enjoying Halloween parties and dressing up with her children and preparing for Thanksgiving and Christmas time.
She always enjoyed fishing trips, road trips, walks in the trails, and riding 4-wheelers, with her husband and children. Her kindness and willingness to help others and the simple wave from her front porch will continue to be sorely missed by her community and neighborhood. She welcomed anyone stopping by for a visit and took the opportunity to brag about her children or projects she'd completed, and offer anything they needed. She never met a stranger she wasn't willing to lend an ear to. She lived and loved life, her family, friends and God!
She was a baptized member of Calvary Baptist Church, Concord, Va.
Services were held on November 21, 2020, at Calvary Baptist Church, with a graveside service, and laid to rest near her grandfather, in the rear of the church.
Morgan is, and will continue to be sorely missed by all that knew her, but may they all find peace in her passing, knowing God is hosting her birthday party this year!
And I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever and ever-
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your favorite charity
on behalf of Morgan. The family can be reached at [email protected]
for condolences and further memorial efforts and information.
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 7, 2021.