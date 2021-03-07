Morris Melvin Bailey
October 28, 1925 - March 1, 2021
Morris Melvin Bailey, 95, of Rustburg, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021, at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital after a brief illness. He was the devoted husband of Alice Tanner Bailey.
Born on October 28, 1925, in Campbell County, he was the son of the late Oscar Taylor "Bud" Bailey and the late Martha "Kate" Finch Bailey. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Myra Carwile, Iva Waller, Martha "Sis" Booth, Taylor Bailey, Mildred Martin, Katie Mae Martin, Claude Bailey, Gladys Campbell, and Lyle Bailey; and by his daughter-in-law, Jane Adkinson Bailey.
Morris was a World War II veteran, a member of the American Legion and the Ruritan Club, and a 30-year employee of Sears Roebuck in Lynchburg. He was a lifelong member of Diamond Hill Presbyterian Church where he served as deacon, elder, Sunday school superintendent, and treasurer.
Morris is survived by his wife of 74 years, Alice Tanner Bailey; daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Billy Elliott of Phenix, Va.; son, Morris M. "Mickey" Bailey Jr. of Lilburn, Ga.; grandsons, Robbie Elliott (Cindy) of Phenix, Va., and John Bailey of Lilburn, Ga.; step grandson, Bobby Bross (Suzanne) of Cumming, Ga.; granddaughters, Lisa Richmond (David) of Phenix, Va., and Martha Bailey of Bristol, Va.; step granddaughter, Colby Bross of Hartwell, Ga.; and great-granddaughter, Leanna Adair of Mill Creek, Wash. He is also survived by siblings, Milton Bailey and Janice Driskill; special devoted nieces, Faye Mathews and Shelby Overstreet; and many other family members.
A celebration of Morris's life will be held at a later date.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Diamond Hill Presbyterian Church, William A. Hankla Jr., Treasurer, 1090 Mollies Creek Road, Gladys, VA 24554.
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 7, 2021.