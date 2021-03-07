Menu
Morris Melvin Bailey
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Road
Lynchburg, VA
Morris Melvin Bailey

October 28, 1925 - March 1, 2021

Morris Melvin Bailey, 95, of Rustburg, passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021, at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital after a brief illness. He was the devoted husband of Alice Tanner Bailey.

Born on October 28, 1925, in Campbell County, he was the son of the late Oscar Taylor "Bud" Bailey and the late Martha "Kate" Finch Bailey. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Myra Carwile, Iva Waller, Martha "Sis" Booth, Taylor Bailey, Mildred Martin, Katie Mae Martin, Claude Bailey, Gladys Campbell, and Lyle Bailey; and by his daughter-in-law, Jane Adkinson Bailey.

Morris was a World War II veteran, a member of the American Legion and the Ruritan Club, and a 30-year employee of Sears Roebuck in Lynchburg. He was a lifelong member of Diamond Hill Presbyterian Church where he served as deacon, elder, Sunday school superintendent, and treasurer.

Morris is survived by his wife of 74 years, Alice Tanner Bailey; daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Billy Elliott of Phenix, Va.; son, Morris M. "Mickey" Bailey Jr. of Lilburn, Ga.; grandsons, Robbie Elliott (Cindy) of Phenix, Va., and John Bailey of Lilburn, Ga.; step grandson, Bobby Bross (Suzanne) of Cumming, Ga.; granddaughters, Lisa Richmond (David) of Phenix, Va., and Martha Bailey of Bristol, Va.; step granddaughter, Colby Bross of Hartwell, Ga.; and great-granddaughter, Leanna Adair of Mill Creek, Wash. He is also survived by siblings, Milton Bailey and Janice Driskill; special devoted nieces, Faye Mathews and Shelby Overstreet; and many other family members.

A celebration of Morris's life will be held at a later date.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Diamond Hill Presbyterian Church, William A. Hankla Jr., Treasurer, 1090 Mollies Creek Road, Gladys, VA 24554.

Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.

Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory


Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
I met Morris more than a few times starting in 1966. He came to RHS football activities. Later met him at his home, as Mickey & I were classmates at RHS and VT. He was always a classy man, acted with dignity, and commanded respect, quiet, but projected in charge. Mrs Bailey had a great husband, and Mickey , a great father . All those around him were lucky to have him. I pray for healing for all, with the knowledge that they will meet again in heaven
L T Falwell
Friend
March 9, 2021
Deepest sympathy to the family, praying that God will wrap His loving arms around each of you with His comfort and peace. Love, Talmadge & Genelda
Genelda Mayberry
March 7, 2021
So sorry for your loss. I have so many good memories of Morris and Alice when I was growing up in Rustburg. They lived over my Grandfather's store, B & G Market, for a while. I saw them some over the years and they always remembered me. They both were very special people and I know Alice will miss him greatly, as will the whole family. Keeping you all in my prayers. God bless. Georgia
Scott and Georgia Vassar Shull
March 7, 2021
