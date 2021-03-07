So sorry for your loss. I have so many good memories of Morris and Alice when I was growing up in Rustburg. They lived over my Grandfather's store, B & G Market, for a while. I saw them some over the years and they always remembered me. They both were very special people and I know Alice will miss him greatly, as will the whole family. Keeping you all in my prayers. God bless. Georgia

Scott and Georgia Vassar Shull March 7, 2021