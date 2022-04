Murrell Thomas



March 18, 1936 - April 13, 2022



Beloved father of Steve (Tess) Thomas, Mike (Cheryl) Thomas, and Doug (Kathy) Thomas. Grandchildren, Brian, Evan, Ben, and Victoria Thomas, Jeff (Jessica) and Corey (Carly) Silby. Great-grandchildren, Shenandoah, Brian Jr, and Eli Thomas; Nathan, Josh, Hunter, and Carson Silby.



Murrell proudly served in the U.S. Airforce attached to B-52 squadron and loved bluegrass music.



The family will observe a private remembrance.



Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory



Hollins Virginia



Published by The News & Advance on Apr. 17, 2022.