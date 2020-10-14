Myron Elridge Williamson
March 2, 1936 - October 12, 2020
Myron Elridge Williamson, 84, of Altavista died on Monday, October 12, 2020, at his home. He was the husband of Grace Shields Williamson for 54 years.
He was born on March 2, 1936, in Campbell County, a son of the late Robert J. Williamson and Hallie Hudson Williamson. He was a retired employee of BGF, U.S. Air Force and U.S. Air Force Reserve Veteran. Myron enjoyed music and playing his guitar.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son, Michael Williamson of Hurt; two sisters, Evelyn Worsham and her husband, Kelly, of Hurt, and Doris Cox and her husband, Jabo, of Lynch Station; three grandchildren, Stephanie Snyder and her husband, Dave, of Hurt, Eric Williamson and his wife, Christy, of Motley, and Brian Williamson of Altavista; four great-grandchildren, Erica Williamson, Tyler Williamson, Victoria Gregory and Julia Gregory; one brother-in-law, Jimmy Shields and his wife, Donna; one sister-in-law, Gloria Epperson; and friends, Will Burgess, Abbitt Holly and George Scruggs
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Debra Jean "Debbie" Williamson.
A private funeral service will be held.
Myron will be available for viewing Wednesday, October 14, 2020. from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. at Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service, Altavista.
Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com
to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service
809 Main Street, Altavista, VA 24517
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 14, 2020.