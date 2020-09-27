Myrtle E. Gordon Surber
Myrtle Elizabeth Gordon Surber, 94, of Lynchburg, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital.
Born in Amherst County, on February 28, 1926, Myrtle Elizabeth was the baby and last surviving child of Lewie Edward and Etta Schaar Gordon. Her five brothers, E.T., Dick, Ernie, Bob and Gene and three sisters, Gerty, Polly and Louise comprised the hard working, fun loving Gordon clan. Myrtle married after graduating high school in 1943. She lovingly raised four children while working full time at General Electric in Lynchburg from which she retired. She was a lifelong member of Wesleyan United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Jacqueline Tiller and husband, Frank, of Lynchburg; and two sons, Jeff Miller and wife, Joyce Foster, of Mt. Pleasant, S.C., and Douglas Miller and wife, Ann, of Bedford. Her eldest son, Donald Miller, preceded her in death.
Myrtle was very proud of her grandchildren, Ingrid M. Taylor, Knight Miller, Autumn Miller, Summer M. Hubbard, Nicole T. Crawford, Jacob Miller and Chelsea M. Riddle. She was equally proud to have six great-grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren. Myrtle was the widow of Thomas B. Surber whom she married later in life. They enjoyed many happy years, camping, fishing and traveling together. She will also be missed by Tom's children, Butch Surber, Pat Trees and Pam Gallaher and special grandson, Christopher.
The later years brought physical challenges, but Myrtle remained mentally sharp. She enjoyed reading, solving the "daily jumble" and was an avid Jigsaw Puzzler. Family was everything to her. She lived by the mantra "Be Kind".
The family is deeply grateful to her caregivers Vicky and Jason for the care they provided this past year.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, September 28, 2020, at the Schaar Family Cemetery in Amherst.
Friends are invited to pay their respects and sign the register on Sunday, September 27, 2020, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Whitten Monelison Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Wesleyan United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 757 Amherst, VA 24521 or simply help someone in need. To send condolences online, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com
.