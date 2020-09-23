Myrtle Mason Pribble
Myrtle Mason Pribble, age 95, of Evington, widow of Ernest Lee Pribble, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 21, 2020.
She was born in Campbell County on August 15, 1925, daughter of the late Robert Arkillis Mason and the late Betty Hall Mason.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Ernest, she was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Justin K. Simpson; and eight brothers and sisters, Jim Mason, Aubrey Mason, Haden Mason, Robert "Oz" Mason Jr., Catherine Williams, Helen Robertson, Elizabeth Lyons and Lillie Mae Mayhew.
Myrtle was a member of Langhorne Chapel Community Church and retired from Craddock-Terry Shoe Corporation. She loved to dance and play with her grandkids, fish, eat out and spend time with her family.
Survivors include four daughters, Lavon P. Nance (Claude), Judy P. Gillispie (Robert), Sandra P. Logwood, and Betty P. Guthrie (Joe); two sisters, Carol M. Keesee and Ruby M. Shotwell; nine grandchildren, Becky Peters (Steve), Angie Mackzum (Les), Tara Toler (Greg), Bobby Gillispie, (Krisie Gillispie), Dana Shelton (Lance), Shannon Carter, Brandy Mattox (Travis), Stevie Marsh and Joseph Guthrie Jr.; 15 great-grandchildren, Erica Peters (Barry Newman), Jeremy Peters (Elizabeth), Jessica McClure, Casey Hart (Leland), Grayson Toler, Leanna Toler, Katherine Toler, Brittany Morgan (Daniel), Jordan Gillispie, Chelsea Shelton (Joey) Sommer Shelton, Ashleigh Marsh, Tyler Mattox, Will Mattox, and Paisleigh Lynn; six great-great-grandchildren, Makinnley Newman, Hadlee Harris, Royce McClure, Zoey Morgan, Jack Morgan and Lily Ray. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel where a funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020, with Pastor Dwight H. Weaver Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery.
When attending services, please maintain social distancing and wear a mask for everyone's safety. You are encouraged to post a memory, note, or words of condolence to the family by going to the funeral home website at www.whittentimberlake.com
The family would like to express a special thanks to the nurses of Gentle Shepherd Hospice for all the love and care that they showed to our mother.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Langhorne Chapel Community Church.
Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 23, 2020.