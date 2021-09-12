Menu
Nadine Clair McFaden Lang
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Nadine Clair McFaden Lang

Nadine Clair McFaden Lang, 87, of Madison Heights, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 10, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was the wife of the late Paul Truett Lang Sr. and was preceded in death by her sister Gloria M. Armontrout and her brother Charles Ashby McFaden Jr.

Born on June 9, 1934, in Lynchburg, she was a daughter of the late Charles Ashby McFaden Sr. and the late Beulah Evans McFaden.

Nadine is survived by her three children, Bonnie Lang Hudgins and her husband, Frank, Vicki L. Williams and her late husband, Ernie, and Paul T. Lang Jr. and his wife, Debbie; her two grandsons, Paul T. Lang III and Joshua D. Williams and his wife, Nicole; a great-granddaughter, Alexa Nicole Williams; a sister, Donna L. Brady; her dearest friends, Edith Hope Lang, Doris and Lloyd Lee; and a loving caregiver, Karen Jamerson.

A graveside will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, in Meade Cemetery, Madison Heights, VA 24572 with Pastor Terry Wornstaff officiating.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Oakdale Baptist Church, 154 Brightwells Mill Rd, Madison Heights, VA 24572.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg

Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
14
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Meade Cemetery
Madison Heights,, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Lang family, I cared deeply for your Mom and Dad and my heart goes out to you in this difficult time.
James Ledlie
Friend
September 14, 2021
Dear Bonnie, Vicki and Paul Jr., my heart is with you at this time of grieving. After getting married together, our parents were very close friends for many years. I have fond memories of spending time with your family. My deepest condolences to you and your families. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Sandee Bryant Mattox
September 12, 2021
Bonnie, Vicki and Paul Jr ( Butch) my heart is heavy with grief. I loved Nadine so much. Please know that you all are in my thoughts and prayers. God will guide you all in these days a head. My love for all.
Dana Lang
September 12, 2021
