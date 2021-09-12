Nadine Clair McFaden Lang
Nadine Clair McFaden Lang, 87, of Madison Heights, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 10, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was the wife of the late Paul Truett Lang Sr. and was preceded in death by her sister Gloria M. Armontrout and her brother Charles Ashby McFaden Jr.
Born on June 9, 1934, in Lynchburg, she was a daughter of the late Charles Ashby McFaden Sr. and the late Beulah Evans McFaden.
Nadine is survived by her three children, Bonnie Lang Hudgins and her husband, Frank, Vicki L. Williams and her late husband, Ernie, and Paul T. Lang Jr. and his wife, Debbie; her two grandsons, Paul T. Lang III and Joshua D. Williams and his wife, Nicole; a great-granddaughter, Alexa Nicole Williams; a sister, Donna L. Brady; her dearest friends, Edith Hope Lang, Doris and Lloyd Lee; and a loving caregiver, Karen Jamerson.
A graveside will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, in Meade Cemetery, Madison Heights, VA 24572 with Pastor Terry Wornstaff officiating.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Oakdale Baptist Church, 154 Brightwells Mill Rd, Madison Heights, VA 24572.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
.
Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 12, 2021.