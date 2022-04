Nancy Lee CampbellJanuary 3, 1946 - September 24, 2021Nancy Lee Campbell, 75, of Madison Heights, passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021.A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Byrum-Parr Funeral Home by Pastor Douglas Allen. Burial will follow in Jonesboro Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.