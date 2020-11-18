Menu
Search
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Nancy Cowden
Nancy Cowden

Nancy Cowden passed away unexpectedly on November 14, 2020.

Born in Seneca Springs, New York, Nancy travelled the country with her military parents throughout her early years. She soon recognized her passion for plants and science, and subsequently earned a PhD in botany. She taught for many years at the University of Lynchburg and was always deeply committed to her students. Beyond teaching, her many other passions included gardening, cooking, and caring for animals. But her greatest joy was being a mother. Nancy was unconditionally kind, generous, and thoughtful of others.

She will be desperately missed by her parents, coworkers, students, her two sons, her husband, and countless others whom she has touched.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020, at 10 am. To connect online, visit the news section of www.lynchburg.edu. In lieu of sending flowers, consider a gift to NPR or the Claytor Nature Center.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.