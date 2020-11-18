Nancy Cowden
Nancy Cowden passed away unexpectedly on November 14, 2020.
Born in Seneca Springs, New York, Nancy travelled the country with her military parents throughout her early years. She soon recognized her passion for plants and science, and subsequently earned a PhD in botany. She taught for many years at the University of Lynchburg and was always deeply committed to her students. Beyond teaching, her many other passions included gardening, cooking, and caring for animals. But her greatest joy was being a mother. Nancy was unconditionally kind, generous, and thoughtful of others.
She will be desperately missed by her parents, coworkers, students, her two sons, her husband, and countless others whom she has touched.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020, at 10 am. To connect online, visit the news section of www.lynchburg.edu
. In lieu of sending flowers, consider a gift to NPR or the Claytor Nature Center.
.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 18, 2020.