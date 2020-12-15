Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Nancy Hickman
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory - Wiggington Road Chapel - Lynchburg
811 Wiggington Road
Lynchburg, VA
Nancy Hickman

March 6, 1933 - December 12, 2020

Nancy May Hickman, 87, passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Nancy was born in Gordonsville, Virginia, in 1933, to Medford May and Helen McCuen May. She was preceded in death by her parents and her four siblings.

She was married to Ralph E. Hickman Sr., in Lynchburg, on December 19, 1952. Nancy was a dedicated worker for several local businesses and schools.

She is survived by her husband and three loving children, Ralph E. Hickman Jr. (Maria), Kim Ayscue, and Mary Daniels. In addition to her three children, she also leaves behind three grandchildren, Hayley Newland (Jacob), Lee Ayscue (Paula), and Rachel Daniels; as well as nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the caring staff of Runk & Pratt at Liberty Ridge and Seven Hill's Hospice. The family will have a private graveside service at Spring Hill Cemetery. The service will be recorded for those unable to attend. Please contact Diuguid Funeral Service (434-385-8900) for details.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the American Parkinson's Disease Association or to a charity or church of your choice.

Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory

811 Wiggington Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24502

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 15, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory - Wiggington Road Chapel - Lynchburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory - Wiggington Road Chapel - Lynchburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Sorry for your loss, she was was such a sweet person she will definitely be missed.
Wanda Smith
December 16, 2020
My sincere condolences. She was a very nice lady. I miss you Kim!
Diana Martin
December 16, 2020
I worked with Nancy at Central Fidelity Bank. Lots of wonderful memories. So sorry for your loss.
Sandra Torian Correia
December 16, 2020
So sorry for your loss, worked with her at Central Fidelity.
Sue G Ford
December 15, 2020
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results