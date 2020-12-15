Nancy HickmanMarch 6, 1933 - December 12, 2020Nancy May Hickman, 87, passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Nancy was born in Gordonsville, Virginia, in 1933, to Medford May and Helen McCuen May. She was preceded in death by her parents and her four siblings.She was married to Ralph E. Hickman Sr., in Lynchburg, on December 19, 1952. Nancy was a dedicated worker for several local businesses and schools.She is survived by her husband and three loving children, Ralph E. Hickman Jr. (Maria), Kim Ayscue, and Mary Daniels. In addition to her three children, she also leaves behind three grandchildren, Hayley Newland (Jacob), Lee Ayscue (Paula), and Rachel Daniels; as well as nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank the caring staff of Runk & Pratt at Liberty Ridge and Seven Hill's Hospice. The family will have a private graveside service at Spring Hill Cemetery. The service will be recorded for those unable to attend. Please contact Diuguid Funeral Service (434-385-8900) for details.In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the American Parkinson's Disease Association or to a charity or church of your choice.Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory811 Wiggington Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24502