We thank You Lord for the passing of Mrs. McCabe We exalt Your name for the good life she lived. We pray oh Lord, that everlasting life be given unto her. And as she abides in Your garden, let Your angels touch what she cannot touch again. Father, be with her soul and may she rest in perfect eternal peace. Amen Sending our deepest condolences Margaret Harris and Jean Harris Gordon

Margaret Harris & Jean Harris Gordon Friend October 5, 2021