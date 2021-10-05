Nancy Monk McCabe
Nancy, "Nan," "Chickadee," "Bridget," "Mom," "Amma," Monk McCabe, 83, of Lynchburg, Virginia, died peacefully on October 2, 2021. Born on February 21, 1938, in Durham, North Carolina, she was predeceased by her parents, Henry Lawrence and Antoinette Gassinger Monk of Durham, North Carolina, and her sister, Mary Lou Monk of Charlottesville, Virginia.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, James Francis McCabe Jr. of Lynchburg, Virginia.
Nan grew up in Durham, North Carolina, with her sister and friend, Mary Lou, graduated from Durham High School and attended St. Mary's Junior College. Shortly after school, she met her husband for life, Jim McCabe, at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. Nan dedicated her life to her family, raising five children as the perpetual cheerleader, chauffeur, school volunteer, cook, and loving wife. Her home was always where neighborhood friends gathered, especially during the holidays. Nan was a loyal Carolina fan until she married her husband, Jim. She faithfully followed UVA basketball and football with Jim, preparing many tailgates over many years. Nan and Jim shared many happy times with close friends and relatives, celebrating milestones together.
Nan was first and foremost a mom. She loved being a mom to not only her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren but to her children's friends, as well. Nan never knew a stranger as people were always drawn to her and she thoughtfully listened and gave great counsel. Nan loved all animals especially dogs, bunnies, horses, cows, and birds. She often said she wanted to be the kind of person her pet thought she was. While Nan didn't win any outstanding accolades professionally, the kindness and love she shared far outweighed any awards. Nan loved her faith, being a Catholic, and was devoted to the Blessed Mother. She went on many pilgrimages to grow closer to Jesus and to deepen her faith life.
We will always love and think of mom while sitting on the beach, listening to Handel's Messiah or Kenny Chesney, eating leftover spaghetti, drinking milkshakes, hearing the jingle of a charm bracelet, eating celery with cream cheese, playing dots on the phone, the smell of Allure perfume, pocketing free restaurant mints, and drinking sweet iced tea with extra lemons.
Her family includes her five children, Jim (Gigi) McCabe, Kaky Bowden, Mike McCabe, all of Lynchburg, Virginia, Betsy (Bill) Tyson of Richmond, Virginia, and Chris (Courtney) McCabe of Ponte Vedra, Florida; as well as 14 beloved grandchildren, Michelle (Justin), Marc, Bob, Nan, Mac, Elizabeth (Guy), Landrum, John, Michael, Brooks, CJ, Emma, Audrey, Aidan; and two great-grandchildren, Ethan and Colin.
A Mass of the Resurrection will be held Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 710 Clay Street, Lynchburg, VA 24504. In place of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Lynchburg Humane Society.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 5, 2021.