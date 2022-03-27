Nancy Ann Stuart Summers
Nancy Anne Stuart Summers, 81, went to be with Lord on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Lawrence Summers, who lovingly cared for her during her 14 year battle with Alzheimer's.
Born in Flint, Mich., on November 12, 1940, she was the daughter of William Brace Stuart and Wilma Gaines Stuart. She was preceded in death by her brother, Jack and survived by brother, Pete.
Nancy was a registered nurse for over 40 years beginning in Los Angeles, Calif. in 1964 and retiring in the state of Washington, where she and Larry raised their four children in the Seattle suburb of Issaquah.
She was a nurse by profession and a caregiver by nature, known by co-workers, family and friends for her tender heart and sincerity, always giving her attention to the needs of others.
Nancy was a woman of great faith. She enjoyed listening to the stories of others and music of all genres. Her favorite day would have been a rainy one with a cup of coffee and a crossword puzzle, surrounded by her family.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by four children, Craig and Debbie Summers, Derrick and Danielle Summers, Julie and Ritchie McKay, and Matthew and Stefanie Summers, 11 grandchildren, Chelsea (Dustyn) McBee, Leah Summers, Sierra Summers, Ellie McKay, Daniel Summers, Luke McKay, Gabriel McKay, Jada Summers, Raina Summers, Israel Summers, and Ezekiel Summers, and one great-grandchild, Ashton McBee.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider giving to the Liberty University School of Nursing.
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 27, 2022.