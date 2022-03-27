Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Nancy Ann Stuart Summers
1940 - 2022
BORN
1940
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA
Nancy Ann Stuart Summers

Nancy Anne Stuart Summers, 81, went to be with Lord on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Lawrence Summers, who lovingly cared for her during her 14 year battle with Alzheimer's.

Born in Flint, Mich., on November 12, 1940, she was the daughter of William Brace Stuart and Wilma Gaines Stuart. She was preceded in death by her brother, Jack and survived by brother, Pete.

Nancy was a registered nurse for over 40 years beginning in Los Angeles, Calif. in 1964 and retiring in the state of Washington, where she and Larry raised their four children in the Seattle suburb of Issaquah.

She was a nurse by profession and a caregiver by nature, known by co-workers, family and friends for her tender heart and sincerity, always giving her attention to the needs of others.

Nancy was a woman of great faith. She enjoyed listening to the stories of others and music of all genres. Her favorite day would have been a rainy one with a cup of coffee and a crossword puzzle, surrounded by her family.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by four children, Craig and Debbie Summers, Derrick and Danielle Summers, Julie and Ritchie McKay, and Matthew and Stefanie Summers, 11 grandchildren, Chelsea (Dustyn) McBee, Leah Summers, Sierra Summers, Ellie McKay, Daniel Summers, Luke McKay, Gabriel McKay, Jada Summers, Raina Summers, Israel Summers, and Ezekiel Summers, and one great-grandchild, Ashton McBee.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider giving to the Liberty University School of Nursing.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whittentimberlake.com for the Summers family.

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 27, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Whitten Timberlake Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.