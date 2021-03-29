Nancy Padgett Wood
Nancy Padgett Wood passed away on March 24, 2021. She was born in Petersburg, Virginia, on August 10, 1935, to the late Eugene Holmes Padgett and the late Lillian Truxell Padgett. She grew up in Lynchburg. She lived in Williamsburg at the time of her death. She was predeceased by a son, Jay R. Wood.
She is survived by her husband, James R. Wood; a son, James C. Wood (Casey) and his children, Ashley Wood, James Kyle Wood, and Kathleen Wood; a daughter, Jessica C. Wood and her children, Lily Anne Borden, Laurel Jay Borden, Lacey Rose Jordan, and Lawson Andrew Jordan; a sister, Bonnie Cofflin and two nieces, Lisa Gunter (Chris), and Jennifer Lee (Eric); and other great nieces and nephews. Nancy was devoted to her family and was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed.
A graveside service will be conducted 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Fort Hill Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel with the Rev. Keith Vinson officiating. There will be an open time to pay respects from 1 until 5 p.m., Monday, March 29, 2021, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel.
To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com
.
Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 29, 2021.