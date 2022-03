Nannie FitchNannie Fitch departed this life on Friday, September 10, 2021. She was born on May 27, 1945.A homegoing celebration will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Davis-Turner Funeral Service with the Rev. Edward Jones, Eulogist. Interment will be in the Elk Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.