Naomi Caldwell
May 1, 1939 - March 29, 2022
Naomi Caldwell passed away at 82 on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. She grew up in Nashville and lived in Baltimore, Charlottesville, and was a resident of Lynchburg for 33 years. After working as a stay-at-home mom, she earned an MBA and created a brilliant banking career, retiring as the Vice President of Private Banking at CentraBank of Baltimore.
Naomi moved through life with grace and humor, and had a passion for connecting those she cared about and enfolding them into her family. Pursuing her interest in writing, she published essays on various topics and wrote books about her family's history. Naomi was guided by her Christian faith, and she pursued spiritual growth throughout her life. She served as an elder at First Presbyterian Church in Lynchburg.
Naomi was predeceased by her husband of 31 years, Dr. Colin Caldwell; her brother, Thomas Walker; and her ex-husband, Dr. Gary Ackers.
She is survived by her sister, Carolyn (Eddie) Gray; her children, Lisa Ackers, Sandra Ackers (Bryan Session), Keith (Mimi) Ackers; her stepchildren, Marion Carson, James (Ann) Caldwell, Nancy Lowman, Stephanie (John) Hackwelder, Heather (Loren) Merrill; her grandchildren, Anna and Owen Ackers; and many step-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Always a calm sailboat, whether the sea was serene or stormy, Naomi lives on in the hearts of those who love her.
A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 4 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1215 V.E.S. Road, Lynchburg, Va. The service will be livestreamed.
Donations may be made in her memory to support Meals on Wheels of Greater Lynchburg, P.O. Box 1388 Lynchburg, VA, 24505 (phone (434) 847-0796), https://mealsonwheelslynchburg.org/donate/
or the Malawi Mission Fund of First Presbyterian Church (address above, phone (434) 384-6231).
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
.
Published by The News & Advance on Apr. 3, 2022.