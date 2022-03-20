Natalie Windsor Stewart
Natalie Olivia Windsor Stewart, 97, of Lynchburg, passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife of the late Robert Douglas Stewart Sr.
Born in New Rochelle, N.Y., on August 7, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Oliver Windsor and Bessie Sturdivant Windsor. She was a high soprano vocalist and was featured on radio stations and choirs. She also wrote poems and plays. She was a member of Smyrna Seventh Day Adventist Church.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Robert "Bobby" Stewart Jr.; two daughters, Beverly Stewart and Gail Smithson(Lester); two sons-in-law, Lester Smithson and Stafford Henry; and one granddaughter, Brianni Bell.
She is survived by three children, Theodora Stewart Henry, Dawn Stewart Read (David), and Donna Stewart Bell (Harold); two sisters, Elaine Windsor Woods and Shirley Windsor Sanders; five grandchildren, Alicia Smithson Edwards (Miguel), Travis Henry, Alex Bell, Nicholas Bell, and Amiah Read; and two great-grandchildren, Maliyah Edwards and Mateo Edwards.
A service celebrating her life and faith will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel with Pastor Danny Milton officiating. Interment will follow at the Virginia Veteran's Cemetery in Amelia at 2 p.m.
The family will receive friends prior to the service.
Those wishing to send condolences online, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com
.
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 20, 2022.