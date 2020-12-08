Menu
Nathan Elijah "N.E." Witt Jr.
1950 - 2020
Nathan "N.E." "NEBO" Elijah Witt Jr.

Nathan "N.E." "NEBO" Elijah Witt Jr., 70, of Evington, Va. "N.E." was born on May 12, 1950, and went to heaven on Friday, December 4, 2020.

A graveside service will be held in Leffler Community Cemetery, 15804 Leesville Road (Rt. 682), Evington, Campbell County, VA 24550, at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020, followed by military honors.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Leffler Community Cemetery
15804 Leesville Road (Rt. 682), Evington, Campbell County, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
So sorry to hear about NE. Praying for strength for the family. Sending prayers.
Kathy Shupe Mclane
December 9, 2020
So sorry for the loss of NE . He was a friend to all loved his wife Susie and children and granddaughters . Loved his music and watching Nascar and going to Martinsville Nascar races. He was kind to everyone. He will be missed by his wife and children so much. But NE is in the arms of Jesus now having the time of his life with Adam, Gayle, and Charlie and many more relatives that went on ahead of him. God bless his family.
Barbara Loving
December 9, 2020
To our dear cousins: Although life takes us in different directions we have always had family as our stability. Rest assured we have been praying for each of you since we heard of NE´s passing. Lean on God for your comfort. We Love each of you! Linda and Kenny
Linda Witt Adams
December 8, 2020
