Nathan "N.E." "NEBO" Elijah Witt Jr.
Nathan "N.E." "NEBO" Elijah Witt Jr., 70, of Evington, Va. "N.E." was born on May 12, 1950, and went to heaven on Friday, December 4, 2020.
A graveside service will be held in Leffler Community Cemetery, 15804 Leesville Road (Rt. 682), Evington, Campbell County, VA 24550, at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 10, 2020, followed by military honors.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 8, 2020.