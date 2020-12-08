So sorry for the loss of NE . He was a friend to all loved his wife Susie and children and granddaughters . Loved his music and watching Nascar and going to Martinsville Nascar races. He was kind to everyone. He will be missed by his wife and children so much. But NE is in the arms of Jesus now having the time of his life with Adam, Gayle, and Charlie and many more relatives that went on ahead of him. God bless his family.

Barbara Loving December 9, 2020