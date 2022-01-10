Menu
Nelda Lucado Garrett
Nelda Lucado Garrett

Nelda Lucado Garrett, 97, of Appomattox died on Sunday morning, January 9, 2022, at the Appomattox Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was the loving wife of the late Frank Nathan Garrett.

Born in Appomattox Co., March 3, 1924, she was a daughter of the late Edward L. and Annie Kate Lucado. She was a member of Red Oak Baptist Church and a retired employee of Appomattox Garment Company.

She is survived by three daughters, Iris Garrett Woody and husband, Roy, Helen Garrett Adams and husband, Terry all of Appomattox, and Peggy Garrett Sivertson of Chesapeake; four grandchildren, Troy Woody, Timmy Sivertson and wife, Debbie, Jason Garrett and wife, Cheryl, and Kelly Parsons and husband, Cory; ten great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and a daughter-in-law, Patricia R. Garrett.

She was preceded in death by her son, Wayne Garrett; son-in-law Stanley Sivertson; four brothers, Calvin, Alton, Homer and Eddie Lucado; and four sisters, Virginia Page, Mabel White, Pearl Baxandall, and Ruby Reynolds.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Red Oak Baptist Church with the Rev. Tom Barker officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the church.

Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be made by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 10, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Red Oak Baptist Church
VA
Jan
13
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Red Oak Baptist Church
VA
We are so sorry for your loss. She's a very special lady. Prayers are with you all. With love, Clyde and Doris Burrell, Mike and Diana Klein.
Diana Klein
Friend
January 13, 2022
I'm so sorry for your loss. I worked with Nelda for several years at the garment company and loved talking to her each day. She gave the best hugs and was such a sweet lady. Prayers to All of you.
Janet Doss
Friend
January 12, 2022
We are so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. We know you will miss your mom. With love and sympathy, Kitty and Mike Farris
Kitty Farris
Friend
January 11, 2022
Iris, Helen, & Peggy, Hugs and prayers to you for the loss of your mother. Cherish all your memories that give you peace and comfort at this time.
Julia Pankey
Friend
January 10, 2022
Helen, Iris and family: So sorry for your loss. I got to know Nelda at the Health Care Center several years ago. Please accept my condolences and know she's in a better place. God bless.
Donna Miller
Friend
January 10, 2022
We are so sorry to hear of your loss of Mrs. Garrett. We know you will all miss her as will her many friends. May God comfort you during this difficult time. Please know you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Dillard & Margie (Megginson) Franklin
Dillard & Margie Franklin
Acquaintance
January 9, 2022
Sympathy to the family of Nelda. I missed seeing her during this Covid Pandemic. God bless all of you for taking such good care of your mom and dad. Ralph and Ann Reynolds
Ann Reynolds
Friend
January 9, 2022
Iris, you and Roy are in our prayers.
Amy Martin
January 9, 2022
Helen/Peggy, So sorry to read of your mom's death. You have Linda's and my sincere condolences.
John Archer
John Archer
Friend
January 9, 2022
