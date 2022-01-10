Nelda Lucado Garrett
Nelda Lucado Garrett, 97, of Appomattox died on Sunday morning, January 9, 2022, at the Appomattox Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was the loving wife of the late Frank Nathan Garrett.
Born in Appomattox Co., March 3, 1924, she was a daughter of the late Edward L. and Annie Kate Lucado. She was a member of Red Oak Baptist Church and a retired employee of Appomattox Garment Company.
She is survived by three daughters, Iris Garrett Woody and husband, Roy, Helen Garrett Adams and husband, Terry all of Appomattox, and Peggy Garrett Sivertson of Chesapeake; four grandchildren, Troy Woody, Timmy Sivertson and wife, Debbie, Jason Garrett and wife, Cheryl, and Kelly Parsons and husband, Cory; ten great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and a daughter-in-law, Patricia R. Garrett.
She was preceded in death by her son, Wayne Garrett; son-in-law Stanley Sivertson; four brothers, Calvin, Alton, Homer and Eddie Lucado; and four sisters, Virginia Page, Mabel White, Pearl Baxandall, and Ruby Reynolds.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Red Oak Baptist Church with the Rev. Tom Barker officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the church.
Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be made by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com
.
Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 10, 2022.